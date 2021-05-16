Mansfield Legacy wing Quion Williams one to watch for in 2022

The Texas Tech coaches are still adding prospects to the current roster, but at the same time have kept an eye to the future.

One of the first prospects to receive an offer from the new staff is Mansfield Legacy wing Quion Williams. Williams plays his AAU ball for Southern Assault, and RedRaiderSports was on hand to see Williams' squad last week at 'Who Want the Smoke' in Duncanville.

"It's a great opportunity to play in tournaments like this one. It's tougher than high school because in high school you have people who really don't work out, but when it comes to AAU everyone works out, works on their game and there are players better than you so it's a lot tougher."

Texas Tech assistant coach Corey Williams was who offered the 6-foot-5, 185 pound rising senior his offer from the Red Raiders.

"Well he called and offered on the spot. Our relationship is good, after he offered he also shot me a couple texts just to ask how I'm doing. So it's all good."