One of Texas Tech's top nose tackle targets in the 2023 class visited Lubbock over the weekend, and it won't be long before he's back on campus.

Manor DT Jayden Cofield was in town for Friday's spring practice, where he got to catch up with defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch and check out what Texas Tech has to offer. Cofield also plans to attend Texas Tech's spring game, set for Saturday, April 23rd.

What you need to know...

... Cofield announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 24th, 2022

... In addition to Texas Tech, Cofield also has earned offers from Arizona State, Houston, Kansas, Marshall, SMU, TCU, UTSA and Washington State

... Cofield has taken visits to SMU, TCU and now Texas Tech

... As a junior Cofield put up 61 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss, five sacks and 10 quarterback pressures

... Those numbers helped Cofield be named the District 11-5A Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Coach Zarnell Fitch: "Me and coach Fitch have a great relationship, it's awesome. He's kind of like a big brother to me, that's how my mom explained it. He's kind of been guiding me through the whole recruiting process and I know he wants me a lot, and they want me a lot at Tech. He's just a good guy and I saw him coach yesterday, he's a good coach too. I talked to some of his guys that enrolled early, they were committed to him when he was at TCU and when he moved to Tech they came with him, so that shows the kind of guy he is."