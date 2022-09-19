Major shakeup in week three: Big 12 power rankings pres. by All Hands
We're back for week three of the Big 12 power rankings. Despite the conference having success last weekend (7-2 overall), we have quite a shakeup in the pecking order with both Kansas State and Texas Tech losing.
Let's take a look, shall we?
1. Oklahoma (3-0)
Last week: 8
The Cornhuskers are bad, and Oklahoma undoubtedly took advantage of Nebraska's shortcomings on Saturday en route to a 49-14 victory. Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Eric Gray, and the Sooners looked fantastic following an average performance against Kent State in week two.
Next: Kansas State (2-1)
2. Oklahoma State (3-0)
Last Week: 5
Spencer Sanders strengthened his budding Heisman campaign and the Cowboys obliterated Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7. Oklahoma State is off this weekend before taking on the Baylor Bears on October 1st in Waco.
Next: Bye
3. Kansas (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: 4
Kansas. Is. Back. Quarterback Jalon Daniels has been nothing short of fantastic, and the Jayhawks seem destined to be competitive in the Big 12 for the first time in forever. A win against Houston is always good, but a 48-30 dismantling of the Cougars in their own stadium is something next-level.
Next: Duke (3-0)
4. Baylor (2-1)
Last week: 7
The Bears struggled to create seperation from Texas State in the first half but were able to pull away after halftime for a final score of 42-7. Running back Richard Reese exploded for 156 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Blake Shapen threw for 184 yards and one touchdown. Baylor looked good, and next week's game against Iowa Sate will be a fantastic watch.
Next: @ Iowa State (3-0)
5. Texas (2-1)
Last week: 3
Kind of a "meh" 41-20 win from the Longhorns at home this weekend against UTSA. Granted, they were missing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, and UTSA is a quality opponent, but the score was tied 17-17 at halftime. Star running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns and Hudson Card threw for 161 yards and a score. Next up is a rivalry game against Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Next: @ Texas Tech (2-1)
6. Texas Tech (2-1)
Last week: 2
A tough loss for Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders at NC State. The defense played great but was unable to carry the load brought on by the offenses' struggles. Donovan Smith looked better towards the end of the contest, but Texas Tech was unable to overcome themselves. A muffed punt and a pick-6 highlight just some of the things the Red Raiders will be looking to correct in their weekend matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
Next: Texas (2-1)
7. Iowa State (3-0)
Last week: 6
The Cyclones routed Ohio 43-10 on Saturday to stay undefeated. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers accounted for 268 yards in the air and the Iowa State offense was rolling on all cylinders. Next week against Baylor will be a great matchup and give more clarity on where Iowa State ranks in the Big 12.
Next: Baylor (2-1)
8. TCU (2-0)
Last week: 9
TCU was on a bye this week. Sonny Dykes' squad takes on SMU in the Iron Skillet rivalry game this weekend.
Next: SMU (2-1)
9. Kansas State (2-1)
Last week: 1
I mean...yeesh. A loss at home to Tulane is just about as bad as things could go for Kansas State. The Wildcats failed to score in the second half and Tulane took a late 17-10 lead following a 4-yard touchdown reception from Tyrick James. We should probably pump the breaks on the hype train and wait until conference play to judge Kansas State fully, but right now, Wildcat fans are feeling scared, alone, and confused. I'm sorry Wildcat fans.
Next: @ Oklahoma (3-0)
10. West Virginia (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: 10
West Virginia beat Towson 65-7 this weekend powered by 624 yards of offense and 316 rushing yards. A blowout win against this level of competition was nice, but definitely expected and nothing to write home about. We should get a better idea of how this West Virginia team looks next week against an average Virginia Tech squad.
Next: @ Virginia Tech (2-1)
