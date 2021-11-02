Mailbag: Your Questions on Texas Tech Basketball

RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when you sign up using the promo code - TTUSEARCH. The Red Raiders will be searching for a new head football coach over the next month, and there is no better time to check out the site than during a coaching search. For unlimited access, free for a month, follow the link below and sign up today! PROMO LINK

RedRaiderSports staff writer Chase Champlin responds to questions from Tech fans one week away from basketball season.

HugMug

Everyone is questioning Texas Tech in regards to having no true point guard. What will they do? Kevin McCullar is the answer. McCullar will run PG for the Red Raiders this season and he has had experience playing the position in high school. McCullar has continued to improve his dribbling, passing, and shooting this off-season and I expect him to make a huge leap in his stats this upcoming season and arguably be the best defender in the Big 12. He had 26 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals in the private scrimmage vs New Mexico State this past Saturday. Mylik Wilson and Clarence Nadolny will also help with the point guard situation. I expect Wilson to play a decently big role this season and we will see about Nadolny after coming off his injury. McCullar could easily be the biggest asset on this team.

ttuboat

The leading scorer could be a few players. It could be Terrence Shannon Jr., Kevin Obanor, Bryson Williams, or even Kevin McCullar. The most likely player to lead the Red Raiders in scoring will be Kevin Obanor. Obanor shined in the NCAA Tournament this past season. Had three double-doubles, including having 30 points and 11 rebounds in a first-round upset of Ohio State, and followed it with 28 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Florida. Who takes the last shot? Terrence Shannon Jr. Shannon averaged 12.9 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists last season and I expect him to make a huge jump. Already going through the NBA Draft process, Shannon brings back experience, length, and athleticism. Texas Tech might not have that star player on the team but Shannon will be the closest thing to that in the last seconds of the game. As he continues to improve his shooting and beating the defender to the basket, he will be that "clutch guy" to take the last shot. Texas Tech scored 72.5 points per game last season. With this new roster having way more depth, experience, and scoring options, I believe we will stay right around there and possibly even a little more.

RedRaiders27196

This will obviously change throughout the season depending on game but I predict... PG - McCullar: 30 mins SG - Warren: 20-25 mins SF - Shannon: 30 mins PF - Obanor: 30 mins C - Williams: 30 mins 6th - Calhoun: 20-25 mins 7th - Agbo: 15-20 mins 8th - Arms or Wilson: 10-15 mins 9th - Santos Silva: 10-15 mins Compete for PT: Nadolny, Allen, Batcho, Duncan

mojo75

There is a very high chance we finish off the class of 2022 with RJ Godfrey and Lamar Washington. I expect both to commit this month as the early signing period begins next week (Starting November 10th). Mark Adams will fight for Yohan Traore but as I have said in the past it will be a hard fight.

mojo75

I expect Chibuzo Agbo to have a huge second year improvement. Agbo will bring much more to the floor than he did last year. Expect Agbo to play around 15-20 minutes every night, with improved defense and confidence. He has improved his shot this off-season and I expect him to take a lot of shots. I am very high on Agbo but I would predict him to average this season: 7 PPG, 5 RPG, and 2 APG.

Tyrone_Shoelaces