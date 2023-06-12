Madisonville's LJ Johnson will always have the distinction of being the first commit of the 2024 class, deciding to join Joey McGuire's program after Texas Tech's Junior Day over 16 months ago.

A lot has changed since then, including where the Tech staff sees Johnson Jr playing his college football. Initially a take at cornerback, Johnson Jr is now being recruited to play on the other side of the ball at wide receiver.

Also, Johnson Jr has picked up several new offers in 2023, but other than a quick decommitment and recommitment earlier this year, has remained a part of the Red Raider class.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Johnson Jr to talk about his official visit at Texas Tech and what's next in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Johnson Jr currently holds offers from Houston, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Tulsa and UNLV. He also took a visit to Oklahoma earlier this spring.

... As a junior Johnson Jr put up 31 catches for 709 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He also added 219 kick return yards, 109 punt return yards and 20 interception return yards. Defensively, Johnson Jr pitched in with 33 tackles, 9 passes defended and 4 interceptions. All stats per MaxPreps.com.

... Following the season he was named 4A D2 Al-District 1st Team wide receiver and returner.

... On the track Johnson Jr competes in the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay for Madisonville.

... Johnson Jr is also a standout on the court, and he was named 18-4A 2nd Team All-District.

Texas Tech official visit recap: "We got to see a lot of stuff. We did a tour around the campus. We chilled with the players and everything. It was good though. My host was Tahj (Brooks).

When I first got there all the coaches were excited, coming up to me. Just happy for me to be there. We went to coach McGuire's house to chill and bond and stuff.

I also got to connect with coach Juice Johnson, coach James (Blanchard) and coach (Tim) DeRuyter."

Fit at the next level: "They changed me, I'm a receiver now. Kick returner and punt returner too."