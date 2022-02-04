Madisonville ATH Lorenzo Johnson Jr becomes first commit for 2024
Texas Tech's 2024 class got kicked off in a big way on Friday night with the commitment of Madisonville athlete Lorenzo Johnson Jr.
Johnson Jr. is fresh off his unofficial visit to Texas Tech last weekend and decided to commit just a few days later.
"On the visit I got to meet all the coaches and other players. It was fun and the highlight of the day was getting to put the equipment on and meeting with the coaches. It's a great atmosphere and I think Texas Tech is good for my future.
I told coach (Joey) McGuire and coach (James) Blanchard that I wanted to commit on Wednesday and they were very happy. They said that I'm their first 2024 commit."
Listed as an athlete, the Texas Tech coaches see Johnson Jr. fitting in at cornerback. He says the coaches "like the way I play."
Now that he's committed, Johnson Jr will put his recruiting hat on and try to get others to join him in Lubbock.
"Yes, absolutely. Nobody in particular right now but I'll find some guys when we play, I'll talk to them and try to get them to Texas Tech."
Johnson Jr. is also close with a current member of Texas Tech's secondary, Nate Floyd.
"I grew up watching Nate Floyd, he’s a cornerback at Tech right now. I text him sometimes just to get advice. He’s a real cool dude and he’s a beast on that field."
Johnson Jr. says that while he's not currently playing 7v7, he does plan to later this summer.
As far as future visits, look for Johnson Jr. to see Texas Tech again during spring football.
"We haven't really talked about it yet but I would like to go in the spring and see some practice."
Madisonville is coming off a 4-7 season with a loss in the first round of the playoffs vs China Spring, but Johnson Jr. says he wants to go further in the playoffs his final two years of high school.
"To go deeper in the playoffs because we always go to the first round and lose. Right now my goals for my junior year are to go deeper in the playoffs, and then my senior year hopefully go to state."
The 5-foot-11, 170 pound speedster says Texas Tech fans should expect a great player heading their way.
"They're gonna get a great player. I'm just happy to be a Red Raider."
Per his MaxPreps page, Johnson Jr put up 522 total yards as a sophomore, which included 14 rushing yards, 101 receiving yards, 355 kick return yards and 52 interception return yards.
He scored three touchdowns, two on kick return and one on an interception return. He also pitched in with 21 tackles, seven passes defended and forced two fumbles.
Following the 2021 season, he was named as a District 10-4A Division II first team defensive back and second team returner.