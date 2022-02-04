Madisonville ATH Lorenzo Johnson Jr becomes first commit for 2024

Texas Tech's 2024 class got kicked off in a big way on Friday night with the commitment of Madisonville athlete Lorenzo Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr. is fresh off his unofficial visit to Texas Tech last weekend and decided to commit just a few days later.

"On the visit I got to meet all the coaches and other players. It was fun and the highlight of the day was getting to put the equipment on and meeting with the coaches. It's a great atmosphere and I think Texas Tech is good for my future.

I told coach (Joey) McGuire and coach (James) Blanchard that I wanted to commit on Wednesday and they were very happy. They said that I'm their first 2024 commit."

Listed as an athlete, the Texas Tech coaches see Johnson Jr. fitting in at cornerback. He says the coaches "like the way I play."

Now that he's committed, Johnson Jr will put his recruiting hat on and try to get others to join him in Lubbock.

"Yes, absolutely. Nobody in particular right now but I'll find some guys when we play, I'll talk to them and try to get them to Texas Tech."