Lubbock or Leave it Roundtable 11/5/21 - Pres. by Carnley Properties

Texas Tech's coaching search is fully underway as the Red Raider football team enters their bye week. Candidates such as Mike Leach, Joey McGuire, Alex Grinch, Sonny Dykes and others are in the headlines, with the Texas Tech faithful waiting to hear who the next head coach of the Red Raiders will be. Today, Ben Golan of RedRaiderSports.com answers three key questions about recruiting, the coaching search and more.

Texas Tech's staff, despite not having a locked in head coach, did offer some new prospects this week. Out of the new offers, choose one that intrigues you.

Ben: I'm gonna go with Regis Jesuit (CO) linebacker/tight end Hayden Moore. Moore is a guy who visited Tech a couple weeks ago for the Kansas State game. It's not too often that Tech recruits Colorado, but the coaches clearly liked what they saw. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Moore is a versatile prospect who plays both linebacker and wide receiver for his high school program, but could also project as a tight end or H-back at the next level. His film shows an aggressive player who is not afraid to hit, and Tech could always use more of those. Tech is his first offer, and he's also taken recent visits to Notre Dame and Wyoming so expect his recruitment to continue to pick up.

Coaching changes usually bring about decommits galore. Why haven't we seen any Tech commits jump off the ship yet?

Ben: One thing we never really saw during the Matt Wells era was a bunch of decommits in any class. I think the relationships Wells and his staff built with recruits was really strong, and that's stood strong even after his firing. I also think you have to credit the remaining assistants and recruiting department, who are all working incredibly hard to keep the current players and recruits locked in with Texas Tech. Just as we haven't seen a decommit, we haven't seen anyone enter the portal. That's pretty notable in this day and age.

I’ve said on the podcast before that I think Joey McGuire should be the next head coach. If not Joey, who is my second option of the guys connected to the job?