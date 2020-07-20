RedRaiderSports - Lubbock-Cooper's Kyler Jordan named Camp Bullitt D-Line MVP

Lubbock-Cooper's Kyler Jordan named Camp Bullitt D-Line MVP
One of the surprise standouts at Camp Bullitt last week was 2022 Lubbock-Cooper defensive end Kyler Jordan. Jordan won defensive line MVP for the event, and beat out multiple guys with Power 5 offers to win the award.
RedRaiderSports’ Ben Golan caught up with Jordan before the event to talk camp goals, recruitment and more.
What you need to know...
... Jordan has one offer so far, which he picked up in February from Illinois State.
... Jordan camped with Texas Tech last June.
... Jordan was named the District 3-5A-II Defensive MVP as a sophomore.
Camp Bullitt goals: "I'm trying to show off my speed a little bit. I've been working hard and hopefully I can shine in that aspect of the game."
Motivation with college coaches watching: "Just hoping to be able to show them something so they can write my name down."
Lubbock Cooper DE Kyler Jordan (@kylerdjordan) running through drills with former #TexasTech pass rusher Pete Robertson (@PeteRobertson10) @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/pRnk5BSOS3— Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 12, 2020
Interest in Texas Tech: "I think it'd be awesome to play in my hometown. If they gave me the opportunity, I would highly consider it.
I went to a few games last year thanks to coach Yost, but it's just awesome what they've got going on down there."
Illinois State offer: "It excited me when I got the offer. Turned my dreams into reality, but I'm not done yet."
Junior season goals: "I want to win state. That's our ultimate goal as a team, and I feel like we're ready."
Staying busy during quarantine: "I've got a gym that I go to everyday. I run in my neighborhood sometimes, try to go to the field and run. Mixing it up a little bit, a lot more time to work out due to this quarantine, so I think it's been good. It's been good for me at least."