RedRaiderSports - Lubbock-Cooper's Kyler Jordan named Camp Bullitt D-Line MVP

One of the surprise standouts at Camp Bullitt last week was 2022 Lubbock-Cooper defensive end Kyler Jordan. Jordan won defensive line MVP for the event, and beat out multiple guys with Power 5 offers to win the award.

RedRaiderSports’ Ben Golan caught up with Jordan before the event to talk camp goals, recruitment and more.

What you need to know...

... Jordan has one offer so far, which he picked up in February from Illinois State.

... Jordan camped with Texas Tech last June.

... Jordan was named the District 3-5A-II Defensive MVP as a sophomore.

Camp Bullitt goals: "I'm trying to show off my speed a little bit. I've been working hard and hopefully I can shine in that aspect of the game."

Motivation with college coaches watching: "Just hoping to be able to show them something so they can write my name down."