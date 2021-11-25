Loyalty is why Cumbie will stay & that's exactly what Tech needs right now
Loyalty is usually something that is attached to a long-term, up-close-and-personal relationship. And when the bond is strong enough, loyalty can be the basis of an awful lot of common-sense decisions.
The connection between Joey McGuire and Sonny Cumbie is a little different, but it sure seems to be a strong reason why the two will work together for the foreseeable future.
McGuire announced Wednesday that Cumbie will remain Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator after his stint as the interim head coach concludes sometime in late December or early January once the Red Raiders finish up their bowl game.
Cumbie wasn’t the only choice McGuire could’ve made. But he sure fits as the right choice for where the program is right now and where it needs to be headed in the immediate future.
Like most of what the new Tech head man has done since his introduction, the announcement was delivered with energy, passion and flair – which makes it believable that this was something McGuire really wanted.
If nothing else, you can expect McGuire to be bold and decisive with his decision-making, staff building and everything else, considering how deftly he has hit the ground running.
There are bound to be questions among a fan base that got a notable mood adjustment when McGuire was introduced. Still some healthy skepticism existing below the happy façade.
And to be fair, there is basis for questioning.
Why Cumbie, especially on the heels of an abysmal offensive performance against Oklahoma State?
Why Cumbie when most coaches are expected to come in and clean house and construct their own crew of lieutenants as they begin the process of breathing life into a program?
Why Cumbie when the job market is likely to be flooded with offensive-minded coaches who are the equivalent of shiny new toys on the shelf at Christmas time?
Why? Loyalty is why. Just not the kind of loyalty mentioned previously.
While there is no doubt that McGuire and Cumbie have a strong relationship from their interactions when Cumbie was at TCU for so long, this isn’t woven into the loyalty those two have with each other. Nope, this goes back to West Texas loyalty and how strong and impactful that can be and has to be during this transition.
Cumbie has the chance to stay put because of his loyalty and the loyalty he inspires in those who know him.
There is something intrinsically valuable about a coach who genuinely wants to be where he or she is. Texas Tech has that with Mark Adams, Tim Tadlock, Krista Gerlich, Tom Stone, Wes Kittley … the list goes on. And this isn’t to indicate Matt Wells or any of the previous head football coaches didn’t want to be in Lubbock.
But going to back to Spike Dykes, an argument can be made that being a coach at Texas Tech was a job first and a choice to be here second for those who have filled the top football spot. That includes Kliff Kingsbury, who undoubtedly loved his alma mater but was smart enough to know where he fit best.
Cumbie will hand over the keys to the program once the season ends, but the thing that will stick is his desire to be here. If you have seen interviews with him, watched him on the sideline, heard current players speak of his passion – well, you know.
The thing about loyalty is that it is a two-way street with side alleys all over the place. Which makes McGuire’s decision that much clearer.
Cumbie will serve as a vital bridge between McGuire and the new coaches who come in with the current roster. In the transfer portal era, that’s immensely valuable as the new staff looks for progress right off the bat. McGuire and Co. will get their share of high school recruits but filling gaps with players who have big-time college experience is a must. Keeping the ones already in the program is twice as vital.
Trying to do so with a roster punctuated by uncertainty is daunting, and Cumbie staying should smooth put that potentially bump road. He began that process from the day Kirby Hocutt elevated him to the position of interim coach, which is another layer of loyalty that undoubtedly figures into the equation.
More than that, though, the loyalty to and from Cumbie to Texas Tech and West Texas is huge because he gives Red Raider fans a familiar touchstone. He was there during the most recent glory years as a player – heck he was the eye of the storm in his one season as the starting quarterback – and he has filled just about every role imaginable in the meantime.
When Wells was nudged to dismiss David Yost after last season, Cumbie was the clear choice to bring in because of his connection to the program. And now he is the perfect choice to help McGuire move into the future as Texas Tech tries to recapture that level of glory.
