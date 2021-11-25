Loyalty is why Cumbie will stay & that's exactly what Tech needs right now

Loyalty is usually something that is attached to a long-term, up-close-and-personal relationship. And when the bond is strong enough, loyalty can be the basis of an awful lot of common-sense decisions.

The connection between Joey McGuire and Sonny Cumbie is a little different, but it sure seems to be a strong reason why the two will work together for the foreseeable future.

McGuire announced Wednesday that Cumbie will remain Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator after his stint as the interim head coach concludes sometime in late December or early January once the Red Raiders finish up their bowl game.

Cumbie wasn’t the only choice McGuire could’ve made. But he sure fits as the right choice for where the program is right now and where it needs to be headed in the immediate future.

Like most of what the new Tech head man has done since his introduction, the announcement was delivered with energy, passion and flair – which makes it believable that this was something McGuire really wanted.

If nothing else, you can expect McGuire to be bold and decisive with his decision-making, staff building and everything else, considering how deftly he has hit the ground running.

There are bound to be questions among a fan base that got a notable mood adjustment when McGuire was introduced. Still some healthy skepticism existing below the happy façade.

And to be fair, there is basis for questioning.

Why Cumbie, especially on the heels of an abysmal offensive performance against Oklahoma State?

Why Cumbie when most coaches are expected to come in and clean house and construct their own crew of lieutenants as they begin the process of breathing life into a program?

Why Cumbie when the job market is likely to be flooded with offensive-minded coaches who are the equivalent of shiny new toys on the shelf at Christmas time?