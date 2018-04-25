Texas Tech football may have moved on to the 2019 recruiting cycle at this point, but they're still on the lookout for a few late additions to this year's team.

The Red Raiders have already tapped into the grad transfer market, adding Oregon State grad transfer receiver Seth Collins, Rice grad transfer defensive tackle Preston Gordon, and are pursuing Cal grad transfer running back Tre Watson.

But today things shift to junior college, as Texas Tech has offered Shawnee (Kansas) Butler County Community College cornerback Duron Lowe, who would be a late addition to the 2018 class.

Lowe, who has two years of eligibility left and would arrive on campus this summer, is excited to pick up his first FBS offer from the Red Raiders, who he already has quite a bit of familiarity with thanks to some old teammates.

"It's a great opportunity. I love that they're giving it to me," said Lowe. "It's a great school to go to, obviously. I have two former teammates from Butler with me now at Texas Tech, Tony Jones and Octavious Morgan, and they've just been saying great things about it, too."

Morgan and Jones came to Texas Tech last summer, both becoming major contributors to the Red Raiders' defensive turnaround in 2017. Both have shared their thoughts on their first year in Lubbock with Lowe.

"I've heard good things about the coaches, how the coaches really care. That's one thing I look at too, on and off the field. Are the coaches going to take care of you? That's one of the main things they talked about. You also can't go wrong with living in Texas."

The coach that's been in contact with Lowe the most so far has been linebackers coach Zac Spavital. The two are building a relationship, something the Kansas City, Kansas native has enjoyed.

"I've been talking with Coach Spavital a lot. He's been hitting me up," he said. "It's going pretty good. He's been telling me to finish up the semester strong, that he can't wait to get me up there. He's trying to build a relationship with me, like other coaches are, and I really like that, too."



