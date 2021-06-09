Lovejoy ATH Jaxson Lavender says Texas Tech "felt like home"

The Red Raiders have hosted hundreds of campers since the recruiting dead period ended on June 1st. One of the handful to earn a scholarship offer from the staff after camping was Lovejoy athlete Jaxson Lavender.

What you need to know...

... Lavender camped with Texas Tech on June 4th and announced his offer from the Red Raiders the following day

... Lavender now holds seven (7) total offers, including Kansas, SMU, TCU and others

... As a sophomore Lavender put up the following numbers:

- 45 catches for 463 yards and two touchdowns receiving

- 21 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns rushing

- 735 kick return yards and two kick return touchdowns

- 54 passing yards and one passing touchdown

- 12 tackles

... For his efforts he was named the District 7-5A DII Special Teams MVP and 1st team All-State returner

Camping at Texas Tech: "I came in at 5-foot-9 and a half, 156 pounds I believe. Texas Tech invited me up because they said I was a potential offer, they were really excited about me but they wanted to see me in person before they offered. So I kind of had a feeling of that going up there.

When I got there they treated me really well. The coaches were awesome, really loving and caring. I have a really good relationship with coach (Sonny) Cumbie and both coach Luke Wells and Matt Wells. I've known them for a while so it was a really good experience. The assistant wide receiver coaches and the GA's all were really welcoming. It felt like home, really."