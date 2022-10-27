The Texas Tech coaches are set to host a number of talented recruits for the night game vs Baylor this Saturday.

One prospect who will be in attendance and was also recently offered by the Red Raider staff is Franklinton (Louisiana) wide receiver Kelly "KJ" Daniels.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Daniels ahead of his visit to learn about his interest in Texas Tech, what he brings to the field + more.

What you need to know...

... Daniels announced his offer from Texas Tech on September 28th, 2022.

... As a sophomore Daniels rushed for 230 yards, had 331 yards receiving, and scored 7 touchdowns. His to-date junior stats are not available.

... Daniels is also a standout in track & field, with personal record times of 11.20 in the 100 meter, 23.41 in the 200 meter and 21' 7.5 in the long jump.

Texas Tech coaches: "Coach Brian Nance texted me first. He saw me on the track list last year and ever since then, since June of last year I've been talking to him. We talk to each other every day.

(My relationship with WR Emmett Jones) is real good, we're close. Coach told me I had no weaknesses and he likes my effort on each play."