Natchitoches Central (LA) offensive tackle Tyler Johnson, a priority offensive lineman in the 2023 class, made his way to Lubbock, TX for the Red Raiders' first padded practice of spring football.

It was Johnson's first visit to the South Plains, where he enjoyed catching up with the coaches and seeing what Texas Tech was all about.

What you need to know...

... Johnson announced his offer from Texas Tech on February 21st, 2022

... He has since picked up an offer from Louisiana Tech and former TTU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie

... Johnson helped his Chiefs go 7-4 last season

Unofficial visit: "First was registration, then we went through taking pictures in the jerseys, getting dressed and everything. That was pretty cool. Then after that we went into team position meetings, got to see some of the players and see what type of plays they run offensively. After that we went to the practice."

Tech coaches: "I talked to coach (James) Blanchard and coach (Stephen) Hamby. They were saying I looked good in the red and black and I look good for my size. I'm 300 pounds and I look like I'm skinny."