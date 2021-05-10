 RedRaiderSports - Louisiana guard Mylik Wilson talks decision to transfer to Texas Tech
Louisiana guard Mylik Wilson talks decision to transfer to Texas Tech

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Ben Golan
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Mylik Wilson
Mylik Wilson (ragincajuns.com)

One of the top transfer guards in the portal has elected to continue his college basketball journey as a Red Raider.

Louisiana point guard Mylik Wilson, rated by Making The Madness' Sean Paul as the 14th best available transfer in the country, officially chose the Red Raiders on Monday afternoon after initially entering the transfer portal back on April 28th.

New Texas Tech assistant coach Talvin Hester, who came over from Louisiana Tech, has coached against Wilson the previous two seasons, and it was that previous relationship that helped the Red Raiders land the former Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.

"As soon as I hit the portal coach Hester hit me, he came from Louisiana Tech and he's been watching me since high school. When I hit the portal he was really on me hard, he wanted me there bad."

As a sophomore Wilson averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He shot 43.9 percent from the field, 24.5 percent from deep and 72.8 percent from the line.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Wilson says he takes the most pride in his defense, which will fit in nicely with the Red Raiders' culture.

"I feel like I can bring everything to the floor, whether that's on offense or defense. I really feel that I'm a defense-first guy. I take pride in my defense. Defense wins championships so I really take pride in it."

Wilson says he heard from about '15 or so' schools once he entered the portal, including Georgia, Vanderbilt, Wichita St, Marquette, Creighton, Iowa State and Oklahoma among others. At the end of the day, the opportunity at Texas Tech was too much to pass up.

"There were some big schools that contacted me, it was about 15 schools I would say. When I spoke with coach (Mark) Adams, we connected as soon as we started talking. It was really just looking at my game and he told me he liked me. He said he could help me reach my next level, I haven't really gotten to the level I want to yet. I felt like coming to Texas Tech, I can reach that next level that I'm trying to get to."

Wilson says he expects to arrive in Lubbock at the end of the month and get acclimated with his new teammates, but that he hasn't had the chance to speak with any just yet.

"I think the players are expected to arrive on June 2nd, but I plan to be there the 30th of May or June 1st. I haven't talked to any of the players on the team yet but I did see one of them commented on my commitment post."

Wilson has worn the number 13 in each of his first two years of college, so look for him to possibly continue that at Texas Tech.

"Yeah there's kind of a special meaning behind that number 13. When I first got to high school that's the number I wore, but then my sophomore through senior year I wore number one. So it's really those two numbers that I really like the most."

Wilson has three seasons of eligibility remaining, and will look to continue the strong start to his career in front of the Red Raider faithful.

"I'm an exciting player to watch, and I feel like I can bring a lot of energy to the crowd and to Texas Tech. I'm excited to play there and I know they'll be excited to watch me play."

