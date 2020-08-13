RedRaiderSports - Longtime Texas Tech staff member Tommy McVay passes away at 76

Wells said McVay would always greet him saying, "How's my coach," followed by a fist bump.

"I met Tommy within the first little bit that I was here," Well said. "He was the first guy that I met as soon as I walked into this football facility. Big smile, handshake and a hug, and it never changed."

Current head football coach Matt Wells said earlier in the week during a post-practice press conference McVay was one of the first people he met when he was hired to head up the program.

"“We are saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend, Tommy McVay,” Hocutt said in a Texas Tech press release. “In my 10 years now at Texas Tech, I never met anyone that didn’t like Coach McVay. He was an important part of our athletics department for over two decades, and I join his friends, family and countless former players and coaches who mourn his passing.”

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt mourned the loss of the well-known coach and his long-lasting duty on the staff.

For over 20 years, Tommy McVay ran the director of operations post for the Texas Tech Red Raider football program. Through five head coaches and roller coaster years, McVay kept his smile and positivity throughout the staff, and that will be one of the many values former players, coaches, fans, media, and more will miss about him.

T-Mac will always be watching over the Red Raiders! We all will miss your infectious smile and energy everyday around the FTF. I’ll miss “How’s my coach” with a 👊🏼 every single morning. Love you my man & I’m all the better for having you in my life. #MrRedRaider #WeUsOur 👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/MjD1hCcAa8

"And he gives me a fist-bump every morning," Wells said. "I can't even talk about the impact that he has made in this Red Raider community, the community of Lubbock, West Texas all the way down to Midland. Tremendous impact: coaches, players, people, families, parents of our players here."

Coaches and former players from near and far expressed their condolences on social media Thursday night including Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, recently hired Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, former Texas Tech quarterback Davis Webb, and Kansas head coach Les Miles, to name a few.

"Man, what a legend," Wells said in the release. "I will always remember and be forever thankful for the encouragement he provided me and the role he played on our staff in our short time together. The sport of college football needs more Tommy McVay's in it. He touched countless coaches and players during his time at Texas Tech, and we all mourn his passing and send our sincere condolences to his wife, Chele, and the rest of his family.”

The Lubbock and Texas Tech community poured out their hearts through social media expressing their love and emotions for the sudden news.

Singer-songwriter Josh Abbott also expressed his condolences in a tweet after hearing the news.

Wes Welker said he was heartbroken after getting word on McVay’s passing. McVay found Welker, the former NFL wide receiver, and convinced former head coach Mike Leach to bring on the little-interest high school recruit.

"My heart is broken today with the passing of Tommy McVay,” Welker said in the release. “Throughout my life, there have been few people who took a chance on me, and Tommy was the first. As an 18 year old kid that nobody wanted, he believed in me. His contagious positive attitude and love he showed for all his players resonated throughout the building. I am forever grateful and lucky to have had Tommy come into my life. He will be missed but never forgotten!”

Current Kansas City Chief quarterback and former Red Raider gunslinger Patrick Mahomes also expressed his love for McVay on Twitter late Thursday night.

"Crushing news to hear about coach McVay," Mahomes tweeted. "Was an amazing coach but even better man. Prayers to his family."

Wells made it known earlier in the week what McVay meant to the program and the mark he has left on it.

"Tommy is Texas Tech football," Wells said. "He is Mr. Red Raider. Not many people know this, I hired him within the first five minutes of meeting him.

"...and I'm going to tell you, there's not a better encourager than I've ever met in my life than Tommy McVay."

An endowment scholarship has been established under McVay's name.

