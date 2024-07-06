On July 3rd longtime Texas Tech wide receiver commit Isaiah Robertson flipped to SMU. It took less than 24 hours for the Red Raider staff to find his replacement, and they didn't have to go too far to find him.

Lubbock-Cooper wideout Michael Dever, formerly committed to Colorado State, made his decision to instead stay home and play for Joey McGuire's program.

As a junior the 6-foot-2, 175 pound Dever put up 40 receptions for 672 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, breaking LCP's single-season receiving touchdown record.

"I just felt like (Texas Tech) was a better opportunity for me. The Big 12 is getting more looks than any other conference just because Prime Time came in and then you got Travis Hunter and there's a wide receiver at UCF, I forgot his name. But yeah like Texas Tech is just growing and still growing."

Dever was initially offered back on May 31st after lighting up Texas Tech's first summer camp of the off-season. Unfortunately, he also suffered a broken collarbone during the camp which ended the rest of his off-season.

"How the offer went down was... I broke my collarbone maybe like at the end of camp and it was on a go ball. (Joey) McGuire came up to me saying that you were a good player. He didn't offer me right there but he was just saying that 'you were a good player and I'm looking at you and I have eyes on you'. Then a few minutes later I figured out I broke my collarbone so that went down. Then when I was about to leave, McGuire came to my families car and he was telling me that 'hey you got an offer from here, you're a dude, I liked how you competed today'.

I felt pretty good after just because maybe I broke my collarbone but at least I got an offer. But then I broke my collarbone so I can't go to any more camps like that. I was happy but now it's time to heal and do it all over again."