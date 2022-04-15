2023 Canutillo running back LJ Martin took another visit to Texas Tech last weekend, at least his third trip to the Hub City in the last several months after coming up for the TCU game in October 2021 and an unofficial visit in mid-January, 2022.

The Rivals250 prospect has continued feeling the love from the Texas Tech staff, which has made him one of the top targets in his class.

Martin was on hand for the Dallas Rivals Camp Series on Sunday, where RedRaiderSports caught up with the coveted all-purpose back for the latest.

What you need to know...

... In addition to Texas Tech, Martin also holds offers from Air Force, Baylor, Colorado State, Columbia, Fordham, Kansas, Kansas State, New Mexico, SMU, UNLV, UTEP and UTSA.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Martin rushed 268 times for 2,737 yards as a junior this past season. He also added 31 passing yards, 376 receiving yards, 178 kick return yards, 57 punt return yards and 20 interception return yards. He scored a total of 36 touchdowns on the year.

... Those stats helped Canutillo go 11-2 this season, including a couple playoff wins.

... Martin is also a standout in basketball, and was named District 2-5A First Team All District and to the 2-5A All Defensive Team.

Rivals Camp mentaility: "I'm just trying to prove myself, just do my best and see what happens. Compete against the best, that's what I always work for. Come out here and try to be the best and that's what's gonna happen."

Tech visit: "Compared to my previous visits it was more focused on football I'd say. It was more about learning the offense, watching practice. I was with coach (Kenny) Perry the new running backs coach and he was showing us their pass protections. I was learning stuff like that.

During the practice I was next to coach Diego Ortiz and he was showing us the hand signals and the drills and how it works so that was pretty cool."