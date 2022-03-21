The Red Raiders are looking to add quality linebackers to the 2023 class, and one of the top targets remaining on the board is North Crowley's S'Maje Burrell.

Burrell won linebacker MVP at last weekends Under Armour Next All-America Camp, and RedRaiderSports caught up with the 88th ranked player in Texas for the latest.

What you need to know...

... Burrell was one of the first prospects to be recruited by Joey McGuire and James Blanchard after taking the Texas Tech job, as he announced his offer from Tech on November 10th

... Burrell has been on campus twice since then, visiting for the Iowa State game in November and returning for Junior Day in late January

... Burrell announced his top 11 schools on March 13. Those programs are (in no order): Florida State, Utah, Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, USC and Ohio State

... Burrell was named District 3-6A Co-Defensive MVP in 2021 after putting up 104 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception

Texas Tech coaches: "The Texas Tech coaches, every time I post a new offer on Twitter they congratulate me, they let me know how they feel about things. Really it's just comfortable with them, I can talk about anything."

Junior Day visit: "What stands out looking back is really just the way the coaches connected with me. Connecting with my family, really getting to know me. Overall, just the conversations."

Best linebacker in the state: The Tech coaches have told Burrell they think he's the best linebacker in the state, and he says that means a lot to him.

"It means a lot. It shows that they see that I am working and that I am slowly coming to the top. They think that I can be a great player."