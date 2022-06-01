One of the more athletic prospects remaining on the board for Texas Tech is set to be on campus for his official visit later this month.

John Curtis (LA) outside linebacker Justin Horne reciprocated the interest from Tech and has stayed in heavy contact with the Red Raiders since picking up his offer from Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard and staff.

The Red Raiders already have a couple of linebacker commits in John Curry and Marcus Ramon-Edwards, and they're looking to add to it with Horne being one of the priorities for that spot.

What you need to know...

... Horne announced his offer from Tech on April 9th, 2022.

... He also holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Troy, Vanderbilt, Tulane, UTSA, Southeastern Louisiana and Louisiana at Lafayette.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Horne put up 70 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and a sack as a junior.

... Horne is also a state champion hurdler, with a personal best time of 13.85 110 meter hurdle and a state record 7.93 60 meter hurdle.

Texas Tech coaches: "I talk to the coaches pretty much every day. They always make sure to text me first if I don't always text back all the time. They always send me some Texas Tech stuff and they always send me stuff in the mail. The love is good."