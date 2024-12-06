Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez announces return for 2025 season

Texas Tech received massive news for the 2025 season on Thursday afternoon when linebacker Jacob Rodriguez announced that he will return for his redshirt senior season.

"I've been giving this a lot of prayer and consideration and visited with my wife, family, and coaches. I love my teammates. I love this team. I respect our coaches and all that they've done for me. Coach McGuire has been a mentor and role model for me, and I'm excited about the opportunity to work with the new staff. I want to see this program take the next step. Most of all, I love this university and the experience I've had here. I want to continue to be a part of Red Raider Nation. Therefore, I've decided to come back for my final year of eligibility. Wreck 'Em!"

The Texas Tech team captain and 2024 All-Big 12 First Team selection had an extra year of eligibility due to a shrewd move by the Red Raider coaches more than 12 months ago.

With Texas Tech having clinched bowl eligibility at 6-5 entering the 2023 finale @ Texas, and Rodriguez having played in 4 games to that point due to injury, the team decided he would sit out the final game and redshirt.

That gave Rodriguez the option, should he have wanted to, to return for the 2025 season which will now be the case. Had he played even one snap in that game in Austin the option to return would not have been available.

Coming out of Wichita Falls Rider High School, where he played both quarterback and linebacker, Rodriguez was highly-recruited however wanted to give his shot at playing offense. That led him to Virginia where as a true freshman he rushed 10 times for 56 yards and added 8 receptions for 65 receiving yards.

After a year as a Cavalier he decided to return to his home state where he has been a mainstay for the Texas Tech defense since.

In 29 games played as a Red Raider, Rodriguez has been credited with 178 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 6 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. He scored his first career touchdown on November 23rd, 2024 at Oklahoma State which put Texas Tech up two scores late in the game.

Texas Tech announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Shiel Wood earlier in the week. Rodriguez' return was welcome news for Wood as he implements his new scheme moving forward.