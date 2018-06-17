North Shore corner Keeyon Stewart went into the week with 15 offers from programs across the nation, then he attended the Houston Baptist camp on Monday and met Texas Tech co-defensive coordinator Zac Spavital.

The rest is history, Stewart impressed Spavital at the camp and earned an invitation to officially visit Lubbock this weekend and is now a Red Raider less than a week later.



"I went to the HBU camp on Monday," Stewart said. "I was just going to compete and see what coaches were there. I noticed that Coach Spavital was there and I introduced myself. We got in touch and he invited me to take an official visit this weekend.

"During the second day of my visit, I was riding around in the car with Coach (David) Gibbs and we were taking a tour of the campus before going to grab lunch. He just casually told me they wanted to offer me a scholarship and I was surprised.

"I also met with Coach (Clay) Jennings and Coach (Brett) Dewhurst this weekend. They both like how versatile that I am, and they talked with me about playing anywhere in the secondary - corner or safety. The coaches use five defensive backs in their defense and they have three defensive back coaches, so I knew that I could get coached up and have plenty of opportunities to earn playing time."



After receiving the offer and spending a few days with the coaches, Stewart knew Texas Tech was where he wanted to be.

"I made my decision later that night, after the offer" Stewart said. "I talked with my Dad and he thought it was a great opportunity for me. He liked the visit a lot and really wanted me to choose Tech from the start. I actually told the coaches that night and let them know through text messages.



"They were all excited and we got to talk about it more while having breakfast at the hotel this morning. After breakfast, I went to meet with Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and told him about my commitment. He pulled me in and gave me a big ol' hug, I could tell he was excited. We talked about the academic side and taking advantage of the opportunity on both sides."

