RedRaiderSports - Liberty Christian’s Jalen McCoslin talks Texas Tech commitment

Liberty Christian’s Jalen McCoslin talks Texas Tech commitment
After picking up his preferred walk-on offer from Texas Tech earlier this week, it didn't take long for Liberty Christian wideout Jalen McCoslin to make up his mind and decide to become a Red Raider.
... McCoslin chose his PWO at Texas Tech over full ride offers from Rhode Island, East Central, Oberlin College, Howard Payne and preferred walk-on offers from Tulsa and Oklahoma State
... As a junior McCoslin put up 54 catches for 747 yards and nine touchdowns. As a senior he played mostly defense as that is where the team needed him the most.
Texas Tech coaches: "Coach (Luke) Wells was actually the first one to reach out to me. He called my coach and basically said 'we have a spot'. They wanted to evaluate me and some other athletes, I sent them my film and a couple weeks later they got back to me and said they had a spot. I talked to coach Wells and eventually I talked to coach (Joel) Filani, I talked to him for about a week or two.
He's a really, really great coach. He's really connected, he really knows how to talk to recruits, he knows how to talk to parents. Once we talked to him it was pretty much set in stone on where I was gonna be."
Strengths as a player: "One thing about me and this is how I've trained myself for however long I've played football, is I play the game before the game. So I'll always be able to get in your head before the snap. I read coverages, I know where I need to be and when I need to be there.
I'm not gonna be the 4.2 guy, I'm not gonna be a 6-foot-6 guy, but what I will be is the guy on 3rd down when you need a 1st, you need someone to get open I'm always gonna get open and I'll make the play."
Patience is a virtue. #COMMITTED @RossRoby1 @Donald_Driver80 @car20ruiz @coachlukewells @Coach_Fila @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/bZ4rxbVzMU— Jalen McCoslin (@JalenMcCoslin) February 13, 2021
Why Texas Tech: "My grandma went to Texas Tech and she's done a lot for me. The coaches at Tech, they saw something in me and were really active in talking to me. I talked to people in the community, the recruiters, some friends I had out there. Tech has really been a draw for me for however long I've been interested in college football and college in general.
It really came down to I wanted who wanted me. Coach Filani and coach Wells, they made me feel wanted so that really influenced my decision."
What Jalen's next few weeks look like: "I've been running track all four years of high school and that is definitely something I want to keep up, especially before I get on campus. I run the 400's, I run the sprint relays, I run the 200's, I also train with NFL Hall of Famer Donald Driver. I train with him just about every day, with Donald and his son (Cristian Driver) who is a 4-star safety. I'm actually trying to get him over to Tech as well.
So pretty much just track and preparing my body and mind for everything that's about to come at me."
Message to Tech fans: "I'm always gonna put my head down and work for people that work for me. I'm gonna give everything I have all the time, there's never going to be a time where I doubt my decision. I live for being able to work. Having this opportunity to go and put my head down and work is the biggest blessing I could ever ask for. Let's get it, let's win some games. Whether I'm playing or not I'm here for the team, I'm here to bleed red and black, I'm here for y'all."