RedRaiderSports - Liberty Christian’s Jalen McCoslin talks Texas Tech commitment

After picking up his preferred walk-on offer from Texas Tech earlier this week, it didn't take long for Liberty Christian wideout Jalen McCoslin to make up his mind and decide to become a Red Raider.

What you need to know...

... McCoslin chose his PWO at Texas Tech over full ride offers from Rhode Island, East Central, Oberlin College, Howard Payne and preferred walk-on offers from Tulsa and Oklahoma State

... As a junior McCoslin put up 54 catches for 747 yards and nine touchdowns. As a senior he played mostly defense as that is where the team needed him the most.

Texas Tech coaches: "Coach (Luke) Wells was actually the first one to reach out to me. He called my coach and basically said 'we have a spot'. They wanted to evaluate me and some other athletes, I sent them my film and a couple weeks later they got back to me and said they had a spot. I talked to coach Wells and eventually I talked to coach (Joel) Filani, I talked to him for about a week or two.

He's a really, really great coach. He's really connected, he really knows how to talk to recruits, he knows how to talk to parents. Once we talked to him it was pretty much set in stone on where I was gonna be."

Strengths as a player: "One thing about me and this is how I've trained myself for however long I've played football, is I play the game before the game. So I'll always be able to get in your head before the snap. I read coverages, I know where I need to be and when I need to be there.

I'm not gonna be the 4.2 guy, I'm not gonna be a 6-foot-6 guy, but what I will be is the guy on 3rd down when you need a 1st, you need someone to get open I'm always gonna get open and I'll make the play."