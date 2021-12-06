Liberty Bowl Preview: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL GAME DETAILS :

WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN WHEN: Tuesday, December 28, 5:45 p.m. WATCH IT ON: ESPN SERIES HISTORY: Mississippi State leads the series 4-2-1. The Bulldogs won the last four matchups between the two teams dating back to 1967-70. CURRENT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK ODDS: Mississippi State -8 (OVER/UNDER): 60

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE DEFENSE

MISSISSIPPI STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

What should we know about the Bulldogs?

Mississippi State is 7-5 on the year. The Bulldogs got their season started by beating Louisiana Tech, 35-34, and NC State, 24-10, before losing to Memphis, 31-29, to wrap up the early season portion of their non-conference schedule. Mississippi State would kick off SEC play by losing to LSU, 28-25, but would bounce back the following week to beat Texas A&M in College Station, 26-22. The Bulldogs would take a, 49-9, drumming from Alabama before rebounding to beat Vanderbilt, 45-6, and Kentucky, 31-17. Mississippi State would lose a close game on the road to Arkansas, 31-28, but would again bounce back to beat Auburn, 43-34, and Tennessee State, 55-10, in the annual late season non-conference game for SEC teams. The Bulldogs lost to Ole Miss, 31-21, in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Day to wrap up their regular season schedule. Mississippi State’s Mike Leach is in his second season at the helm for the Bulldogs and has a, 11-12, record as head coach. After going 4-7 in his first year, Leach has turned around a team that finished last in the SEC West standings a season ago. Mississippi State finished 2021 tied for third in the conference with a, 4-4, record in SEC play. This will be the first time Leach has faced Texas Tech since he was fired in 2009. The Bulldogs are 23rd out of 130 FBS schools in total defense, giving up 330.9 yards per game, and 56th in scoring defense, allowing 25.2 points per game. They’re 90th in third down conversion percentage defense, allowing the opposition to convert on 41 percent of their attempts. The Mississippi State defense has been stout against the run, ranked 10th and allowing only 100.8 yards per game on the ground. They’ve struggled at times with their pass defense, ranking 68th and are allowing 230.1 yards per game through the air. The Bulldogs are tied for 62nd in the nation with 27 sacks and eight different defenders have recorded at least one sack this season. They’re 66th in tackles for loss per game with a 5.7 TFL average. Mississippi State is 48th in scoring offense, putting up 30.9 points per game and 22nd in total offense, averaging 449.6 yards per game. The Bulldogs are a true air raid attack this year. They’re 3rd in the country and lead the SEC in passing offense, averaging 385.7 yards per game and have 105 more yards through the air than second place Alabama. The Mississippi State offense runs the football on roughly 28 percent of their snaps and are dead last, 130th in rushing, averaging 63.9 yards per game on the ground.

Three Bulldogs to keep an eye on:

1) Quarterback – Will Rogers

The sophomore quarterback was tied for second in the nation in passing with 4,439 yards through the air and ninth with 35 touchdown passes, breaking Dak Prescott’s single season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. Rogers was 3rd in the SEC in passing efficiency this year with a 150.19 rating, finishing just behind Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Rogers made six starts as a true freshman in 2020 and posted single game records for completions, attempts, and passing yards by a freshman. He also broke the school record for passing yards in a season by a freshman and was the first freshman quarterback in school history with multiple 300-yard passing games.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWxsIFJvZ2VycyBoYWQgb25lIG9mIHRoZSBncmVhdGVzdCBRQiBw ZXJmb3JtYW5jZXMgaW4gTWlzc2lzc2lwcGkgU3RhdGUgaGlzdG9yeSB5ZXN0 ZXJkYXkuPGJyPjxicj7wn46vIDQ0LzU1PGJyPvCflKU2IFREczxicj7wn5OI IDE3OS40IFFCIFJhdGluZzxicj7wn5C2IDI1LXBvaW50IGNvbWViYWNrPGJy PuKchSB3aW4gb3ZlciBBdWJ1cm4gYXQgSm9yZGFuLUhhcmUgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZQTGR5VDlnYkgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82UExk eVQ5Z2JIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRydSBNYXJvb24gTmF0aW9uIChAVHJ1 TWFyb29uTmF0aW9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Ry dU1hcm9vbk5hdGlvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTg5OTExMzkwMjg1NDE1ND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2) Wide receiver – Makai Polk

The junior wideout finished 33rd in the NCAA with 989 receiving yards and 24th in receiving touchdowns, hauling in 9 scores for the Bulldogs offense. Polk’s 98 receptions tied him for second most in the country this year and his 8.2 receptions per game were good for 4th overall. His 98 grabs set a new Mississippi State record for receptions in a season, and he led the SEC in catches this year. Polk needs 46 yards in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech to break the school record for receiving yards in a season. He transferred over the offseason from the University of California, where he posted 478 yards and 3 touchdowns in 12 games played as a Golden Bear. Polk’s greatest strength is making plays on the ball in the air.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWthaSBQb2xrIGhhcyBkZWxpdmVyZWQgb24g4oCUIGlmIG5vdCBl eGNlZWRlZCDigJQgYWxsIHRoZSBleHBlY3RhdGlvbnMgdGhhdCBtYW55IGhh ZCBmb3IgaGltIHdoZW4gaGUgdHJhbnNmZXJyZWQgaW50byBNaXNzaXNzaXBw aSBTdGF0ZSBmcm9tIENhbC4gPGJyPjxicj4tNDYgcmVjZXB0aW9ucyAobW9z dCBpbiBTRUMpPGJyPi00MzAgeWFyZHMgKDNyZCk8YnI+LTQgVERzICgybmQp PGJyPjxicj5CaWcgdGltZSBwbGF5ZXIgYW5kIGEgbGVnaXQgZ28tdG8gd2Vh cG9uLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CTjd1RnQ1c3M3Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vQk43dUZ0NXNzNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcnUgTWFyb29u IE5hdGlvbiAoQFRydU1hcm9vbk5hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcnVNYXJvb25OYXRpb24vc3RhdHVzLzE0NDUwMjE3MDQ1 MzU4MTgyNDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA0LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3) Linebacker – Tyrus Wheat

The senior linebacker led the Bulldog defense in sacks the last two seasons and was 12th in the SEC in sacks this year. Wheat is a physical edge rusher and at 6-foot-2, 269 pounds, he fits the mold for the prototypical 3-4 or 3-3-5 outside linebacker/defensive end. Wheat has 45 tackles with 6 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery on the season. He made his Mississippi State debut in 2020 and was the highest rated defensive player for the Bulldogs, leading the team in coverage grade and was second in tackling and pass rush grades, according to Pro Football Focus. Wheat plays with a high motor and great speed, and he can disrupt an offensive gameplan with his ability to get after the quarterback and make plays in space.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db3VwbGUgb2YgZGVmZW5zaXZlIHBsYXllcnMgaW4gdG9uaWdodOKA mXMgZ2FtZSB3aG8gYXJlIGJpZyB0aW1lIGRpc3J1cHRlcnMsIGZvciA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGFpbFN0YXRlP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGFpbFN0YXRlPC9h PiBUeXJ1cyBXaGVhdCwgYW5k4oCmICgxLzIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9iZENkUXhBM0kyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmRDZFF4QTNJMjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IFd5YXR0IChAUmFkaW9XeWF0dCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYWRpb1d5YXR0L3N0YXR1cy8xNDYz ODUxOTI3ODAwNzk1MTM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Analyzing the matchup: