Lewis is commit No. 7 for 2023

The Texas Tech coaches hosted over 70 prospects on campus yesterday for a Junior Day event, including over 60 prospects already offered by the Red Raiders.

Burleson Centennial athlete Chapman Lewis took his first trip to Lubbock this weekend and committed to the coaching staff before leaving town.

What you need to know...

...Lewis announced his offer from the Red Raiders on November 11th, 2021

...the 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect was named to the Padilla Poll Second Team All-State Defense

...in addition to football, Lewis runs varsity track for the Spartans, competing in the 400m, the 4x4 and 4x2 relays, and the triple jump

Listed at ATH, where do college coaches see you playing?: "Most coaches want me to play safety in college. That is what I play for my school now, and sometimes I play wide receiver when the team needs me."

TTU offer: "It was last year, right after Coach (Joey) McGuire was hired at Texas Tech. He contacted my head coach, and they already knew one another. My coach told me they would be reaching out, then I spoke with Coach McGuire and he told me about the offer from Texas Tech.

"He told me the entire staff loved my film, thought I was a great player and wanted me to come to Texas Tech. Since that conversation, I have talked with a few of the other coaches and Coach (Kenny) Perry stopped by the school a few times during the open contact period."