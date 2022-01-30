Lewis is commit No. 7 for 2023
The Texas Tech coaches hosted over 70 prospects on campus yesterday for a Junior Day event, including over 60 prospects already offered by the Red Raiders.
Burleson Centennial athlete Chapman Lewis took his first trip to Lubbock this weekend and committed to the coaching staff before leaving town.
What you need to know...
...Lewis announced his offer from the Red Raiders on November 11th, 2021
...the 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect was named to the Padilla Poll Second Team All-State Defense
...in addition to football, Lewis runs varsity track for the Spartans, competing in the 400m, the 4x4 and 4x2 relays, and the triple jump
Listed at ATH, where do college coaches see you playing?: "Most coaches want me to play safety in college. That is what I play for my school now, and sometimes I play wide receiver when the team needs me."
TTU offer: "It was last year, right after Coach (Joey) McGuire was hired at Texas Tech. He contacted my head coach, and they already knew one another. My coach told me they would be reaching out, then I spoke with Coach McGuire and he told me about the offer from Texas Tech.
"He told me the entire staff loved my film, thought I was a great player and wanted me to come to Texas Tech. Since that conversation, I have talked with a few of the other coaches and Coach (Kenny) Perry stopped by the school a few times during the open contact period."
Visit this weekend: "My whole family joined me, it was my Mom and Dad, plus my little brother. We got into town late Friday night, woke up and had breakfast, then headed to the football facility on Saturday morning. The coaches were all there to greet us and we had a lunch where the coaches gave us a presentation on their plans for the football program, plus they went over an academic plan for the program and my Mom really liked that part.
"The coaches took us on a tour of the campus, showed us the apartments where we would live and then took us around the football facilities. From there, we did a photoshoot and that was one of my favorite parts.
"We also attended the basketball game and got to see how rowdy the fans were, it was a great environment."
Committing to the coaches: "After the basketball game, we all went to the football field and the coaches were showing highlights on the jumbotron. I was talking to the coaches, Coach (Marcel) Yates and Coach Perry, and they were asking how long it would take to make me a Red Raider. I told them that I was ready right now, and I committed right there on the field.
"It was a great reaction from everyone, all of the coaches came over and Coach McGuire was pumped up. It feels great, and I'm very happy. I had already talked with my parents before the visit and we thought it was a good decision."
Talk with other 2023 commits?: "Yes, there was another defensive back commitment there on the visit, Calvin Simpson-Hunt, and I talked with him after my commitment. The coaches already added me into a commitment text group too, so I'm going to get to know everyone more soon."
Plan on recruiting others?: "Yes, my recruitment is shut down and I'm committed to Tech. I want to get other great players that I know to surround me and I'm most definitely going to try and influence others to join our class at Texas Tech."
Currently unrated by Rivals, Lewis is commitment No. 7 for the Red Raiders in the 2023 recruiting class.