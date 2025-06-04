Lady Raiders Host Three Official Visitors Including Dual-Sport Star

(Photo by © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Texas Tech women's basketball hosted three Class of 2026 players this week including ESPN Super 60 prospect Melissa "Missy" Odom, Moriyah Douglass and Abby Lusk. Odom is also a top ranked prospect in softball and has interest in playing both at the collegiate level.

Missy Odom | 6'3 F | ESPN #34 in Class of 2026 | Jasper, AL

Odom is an all-state performer at the 5A level out of Jasper Alabama in both basketball and softball. She played prep ball for the prestigious Montverde Academy this past season in Florida. When you watch her play you see a physical force down low that can control the boards on both ends and runs the floor well. She shoots it well within 15-feet and is working to expand her shooting range before college. She is a high level competitor and simply wins at everything she does. A two-sport star, the Lady Raiders are on board with her playing both sports should she choose Texas Tech and Odom has noted in a previous interview with On3 that she loves both the basketball and softball coaching staffs at Tech.

Moriyah Douglass | 6-4 F | St. Louis, MO

(Photo by St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Douglas is a 6-4 forward out of St. Louis, Missouri where she has already won two state championships for John Burroughs High School. She holds offers from Houston, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Maryland amongst many others.

Watching tape of Douglas shows an athletic, very long four type player who played some five as well for her high school. She moves smoothly in the pick and roll game and is a menace on the boards on both ends. As a junior she averaged 16.7 points, 8.6 rebounds. 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game per Max Preps.

Abby Lusk | 6-1 F | Pocatello, Idaho

The 6-1 forward averaged 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.5 steals this past season for Pocatello HS in Idaho helping them to their first ever state title as a junior. Her high school coach describes her as a player that can guard any position, is an elite worker and great teammate. She is said to have an immensely high basketball IQ making her a bit of a swiss army knife recruit that can bring versatility at the collegiate level. She currently holds offers from Texas Tech, Arizona, Harvard, Gonzaga and many more.