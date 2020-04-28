Lemear has a great relationship with the TTU coaches
Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on Texas Tech football, basketball, recruiting and more!
Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T
Promo Code: WreckEm2020
This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020.
The Texas Tech coaches offered Manor safety Devin Lemear earlier this year, two days after he verbally committed TCU in January. The three-star prospect reopened his recruitment in early April, and now the Red Raiders have reengaged with Lemear.
What you need to know...
...Lemear announced an offer from the Red Raiders on January 30th, 2020
...the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect verbally committed to TCU in late January, then reopened his recruitment on April 2nd, 2020
...since reopening his recruitment, Lemear has added 12 offers in the month of April alone from Baylor, UTSA, Arkansas, Utah, Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri, Boise State, Houston, Mississippi State, Cal and Kansas State
Reopening his recruitment: "I committed too early, it was my first offer and I received it while on campus. I committed pretty quickly, then had other opportunities open up and the TCU coaches were pretty strict on not exploring my options with visits, so I had to de-commit."
Relationship with TTU coaches: "I have been in touch with the Texas Tech coaches since a few days after my original offer from TCU, it was late January. I have talked with Coach (Derek) Jones, Coach (Matt) Wells, Coach (Steve) Farmer and Coach (Julian) Wilson. Those are my main contacts from the Texas Tech coaching staff, plus Coach (Preston) Pehrson. I was on a Zoom call meeting with them last week, it was the whole defensive staff and we have a great relationship."
Coach Jones: "I feel like bringing in Coach Jones was a great move by Coach Wells. This is a 40-year decision, not just a 4-year decision and I feel like Coach Jones can help me grow as a man. He wants leaders and captains in the locker room, and I feel like if he develops me as a man, then that creates better football players because you develop good traits and qualities."
"Fit" in TTU Defense: "Coach Jones sees me as a safety, and he wants to run a lot of man coverage, so I feel it really suits my game. He really likes my competitive spirit and that I'm very physical in coverage."
I’m ballin’ hard as i wanna...— Devin Lemear ➐ (@d_lemear7) April 5, 2020
🎥: @ChuxSpeed pic.twitter.com/UCcg6a4RGj
Coach Wells: "He lets it be known that I'm a priority for them, and he texts me quite a bit. I would say at least three times a week, just to check in and he lets me know whenever someone commits to them. I can tell he is very ambitious and he says they are going to win a Big 12 championship.
"Coach Wells told me that everyone knows Texas Tech has always had a good offense, but he really wants to turn things around on defense. I know they are recruiting some really good guys on defense and have some already on the way to campus now."
Visit: "It was in the works, but it was cancelled due to the virus. When I can, I would like to schedule some visits and Texas Tech will definitely be one of them."
Know about TTU?: "From my standpoint, there might not be a lot of things outside of Lubbock, but once you are there and on campus the whole thing is focused on Texas Tech. I have heard it is a really great environment, because if you look at other areas, there is a variety of schools and other things around. But in Lubbock, it is only Texas Tech and it creates a good culture and environment."
Close with TTU players: "Tahj Brooks is a friend of mine and I'm real close with him. He tells me the coaches are really good people outside of football and he said they are going to win a Big 12 championship at Tech. I also trained with Chux Nwabuko, so I know a few people out there already."
Overall recruitment: "A lot of coaches have been hitting me up every day, texting me and trying to get to know me. For the most part, the coaches all reach out and it happens pretty quickly, in terms of getting the offer. A lot of the colleges that have offered knew I was committed, but were just respecting my decision and my commitment. Most of them had already evaluated my film and wanted to offer me, but 12 new offers has been hectic and I feel like a few more are headed my way before April ends. I believe both Oklahoma and Texas are close to offering this week."
Timeline: "I do not have a timeline, I'm just being patient with everything and I know more offers are coming. I'm going to wait things out, because the most important thing for me is the relationship with coaches. Also, I plan on majoring in Computer Science, so I want to take some visits and learn more about each program before making a decision."
Currently rated a 5.5 three-star prospect, Lemear holds 17 total offers from programs around the country and is listed as the No. 134 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 145 for the 2021 class.