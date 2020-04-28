Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on Texas Tech football, basketball, recruiting and more! Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers

Manor safety Devin Lemear is a top defensive target for the Texas Tech coaching staff

The Texas Tech coaches offered Manor safety Devin Lemear earlier this year, two days after he verbally committed TCU in January. The three-star prospect reopened his recruitment in early April, and now the Red Raiders have reengaged with Lemear.

What you need to know... ...Lemear announced an offer from the Red Raiders on January 30th, 2020 ...the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect verbally committed to TCU in late January, then reopened his recruitment on April 2nd, 2020 ...since reopening his recruitment, Lemear has added 12 offers in the month of April alone from Baylor, UTSA, Arkansas, Utah, Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri, Boise State, Houston, Mississippi State, Cal and Kansas State Reopening his recruitment: "I committed too early, it was my first offer and I received it while on campus. I committed pretty quickly, then had other opportunities open up and the TCU coaches were pretty strict on not exploring my options with visits, so I had to de-commit." Relationship with TTU coaches: "I have been in touch with the Texas Tech coaches since a few days after my original offer from TCU, it was late January. I have talked with Coach (Derek) Jones, Coach (Matt) Wells, Coach (Steve) Farmer and Coach (Julian) Wilson. Those are my main contacts from the Texas Tech coaching staff, plus Coach (Preston) Pehrson. I was on a Zoom call meeting with them last week, it was the whole defensive staff and we have a great relationship." Coach Jones: "I feel like bringing in Coach Jones was a great move by Coach Wells. This is a 40-year decision, not just a 4-year decision and I feel like Coach Jones can help me grow as a man. He wants leaders and captains in the locker room, and I feel like if he develops me as a man, then that creates better football players because you develop good traits and qualities." "Fit" in TTU Defense: "Coach Jones sees me as a safety, and he wants to run a lot of man coverage, so I feel it really suits my game. He really likes my competitive spirit and that I'm very physical in coverage."

