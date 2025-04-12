LeJuan Watts is the newest Red Raider star forward

Forward LeJuan Watts , who checks in at 6-foot-6, 233 pounds, has announced he will be a Red Raider. Watts will arrive in Lubbock with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Texas Tech has added another big fish in the transfer portal, the newest addition coming via Pullman, Washington and the Washington State Cougars program.

Watts started his college career at Eastern Washington out of the Big Sky Conference, where he was named the 2023-24 Big Sky Rookie of the Year.

After a season as an Eagle, he transferred to Washington State for his sophomore year and turned into one of the most productive players in the country.

Starting all 34 games as a Cougar, Watts stuffed the stat sheet averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. Watts was extremely efficient, shooting 54.9% from the field, 42.2% from deep and 73.4% from the free throw line.

Watts ranked among the top 18 of the West Coast Conference in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Watts joins a Texas Tech roster that includes returners JT Toppin and Christian Anderson, as well as Santa Clara transfer Tyeree Bryan who announced for the Red Raiders earlier this off-season.