Texas Tech lands TX Top 100 LB Matthews
Eisenhower outside linebacker Tyrique Matthews took his official visit to Texas Tech over the weekend, and on Sunday evening officially announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
"Just visiting this weekend and seeing the things I'm going to be around like the other players, the campus and I just felt like it was a fit for me. It felt like home and I can see myself being there for the next 4-5 years once I'm done with high school. I'm still not sure what I'm going to major in, but it will probably be something dealing with engineering or computers, something like that."
Matthews' host for the weekend was sophomore linebacker Riko Jeffers, who by the way also hosted Bryce Robinson when he committed last weekend, and the three-star prospect saw all he needed to see on his official visit to pull the trigger.
"The showed us all around, we got to see all the dorms and apartments we would be living in, the weight room was amazing, and everything you need is right there, all you have to do is scan a finger, so it was just things like that that were really big for me."
Thanks to my family, coaches, my friends, and lastly God for everything that has happened to me. C O M M I T T E D. #GunsBlazing19 #GunsUp ⚫️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jbxN31swRW— Tyrique Matthews 🎒 (@Matthew1Tyrique) June 17, 2018
The 5-foot-11, 205 pound speedy linebacker also enjoyed speaking with linebacker coach Zac Spavital and defensive coordinator David Gibbs about his future role in the Texas Tech defense.
"They said I'm going to be a true linebacker, a WILL linebacker, which means I'm not going to be taking on a lot of blocks like the MIKE but instead I'm going to be running to the ball and that's what I'm good at. I run a 4.5 second 40 yard dash."
Now that Matthews is committed, he plans on trying to recruit other players to Texas Tech.
"Yeah, Coach Spavital actually told me about it, they want me to help out with recruiting other players so I definitely will."
Currently rated a 5.6 three-star prospect, Matthews is the No. 31 overall outside linebacker prospect in the nation and the No. 79 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 100 for the 2019 class.
He committed to Texas Tech over offers from SMU, Fresno State, Army, North Texas, Texas State, UTSA and Tulsa among others.