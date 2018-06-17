Eisenhower outside linebacker Tyrique Matthews took his official visit to Texas Tech over the weekend, and on Sunday evening officially announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

"Just visiting this weekend and seeing the things I'm going to be around like the other players, the campus and I just felt like it was a fit for me. It felt like home and I can see myself being there for the next 4-5 years once I'm done with high school. I'm still not sure what I'm going to major in, but it will probably be something dealing with engineering or computers, something like that."

Matthews' host for the weekend was sophomore linebacker Riko Jeffers, who by the way also hosted Bryce Robinson when he committed last weekend, and the three-star prospect saw all he needed to see on his official visit to pull the trigger.

"The showed us all around, we got to see all the dorms and apartments we would be living in, the weight room was amazing, and everything you need is right there, all you have to do is scan a finger, so it was just things like that that were really big for me."



