LB Tieson Ejiawoko breaks down decision to be a Red Raider
Texas Tech picked up its first commitment of the 2026 class on Friday evening when Georgetown (TX) East View linebacker Tieson Ejiawoko announced his decision to pledge to the scarlet and black.
The District 11-5A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, Ejiawoko committed to Texas Tech over offers from Bethune-Cookman, Connecticut, Houston, North Texas, Oregon State, UNLV and Washington State. He was also receiving interest from the likes of Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas among others.
Ejiawoko's decision was made due to his connection with the coaching staff and the family feel he got at Texas Tech.
"You know, I try not to fall into the big prestigious schools, I just wanted to find somewhere where I feel like I can fit and develop and things like that. The coaching staff at Texas Tech has shown me nothing but the best hospitality and a great program overall. Them having the new facilities built, and the switch to Adidas, everything was just falling into place and I felt like it was somewhere I could call home, so why not make it happen?"
Ejiawoko was able to visit Texas Tech for the program's pool party in late July. That visit and being able to see Lubbock again also had a big impact on his decision.
"It was a big part. Just being able to spend the day with the coaching staff. I go to different colleges and stuff like that, I have a good relationship with the coaches, but to the extent that the Texas Tech coaches took it to, it was just like, you know, it feels like family. I'm in the lazy river and coach McGuire is just going right past me, so it's great. I just feel like I'm a part of them."
Ejiawoko let head coach Joey McGuire know of his decision about a week before going public.
"I told him, I'd say like a week prior to me committing. When we had that FaceTime call, and made it official, you know, he seemed very excited."
Along with the head man he also has strong connections with linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder and general manager James Blanchard to go along with the rest of the staff.
"It's great, I've been building a relationship every time I go up there and I met his (Bookbinder's) family and everything like that. So the relationships are coming together well with the coaches.
"I mean, it was just the same thing, we already had that little bond going already because I knew him (Blanchard) prior to all this. So we always had that type of relationship, he was always a good coach."
Being the first commit of the 2026 class, look for Ejiawoko to put his recruiting hat on and try to get a couple other key targets from Central Texas to join him in West Texas.
"I'd say one of them, I'd say JJ Mays from Weiss, offensive tackle. We're really close. And Jamarion Carlton."
Ejiawoko says he is looking forward to giving his all and putting on a show for Texas Tech fans in the near future.
"A whole lot of energy, my best, and most definitely a show."
East View went 4-6 last season and Ejiawoko's goal for his junior season is to improve on that and make a deep postseason run.
"You know, making a very good and deep run in the playoffs. I feel like this year we have the team and the pieces to make it that far. So, you know, just making it far."
