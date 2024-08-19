Texas Tech picked up its first commitment of the 2026 class on Friday evening when Georgetown (TX) East View linebacker Tieson Ejiawoko announced his decision to pledge to the scarlet and black.

The District 11-5A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, Ejiawoko committed to Texas Tech over offers from Bethune-Cookman, Connecticut, Houston, North Texas, Oregon State, UNLV and Washington State. He was also receiving interest from the likes of Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas among others.

Ejiawoko's decision was made due to his connection with the coaching staff and the family feel he got at Texas Tech.

"You know, I try not to fall into the big prestigious schools, I just wanted to find somewhere where I feel like I can fit and develop and things like that. The coaching staff at Texas Tech has shown me nothing but the best hospitality and a great program overall. Them having the new facilities built, and the switch to Adidas, everything was just falling into place and I felt like it was somewhere I could call home, so why not make it happen?"

Ejiawoko was able to visit Texas Tech for the program's pool party in late July. That visit and being able to see Lubbock again also had a big impact on his decision.

"It was a big part. Just being able to spend the day with the coaching staff. I go to different colleges and stuff like that, I have a good relationship with the coaches, but to the extent that the Texas Tech coaches took it to, it was just like, you know, it feels like family. I'm in the lazy river and coach McGuire is just going right past me, so it's great. I just feel like I'm a part of them."