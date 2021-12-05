LB Tavares Elston Jr. talks Texas Tech commitment
Texas Tech hosted several highly-rated prospects over the weekend, including Gulf Shoes (AL) three-star linebacker Tavares Elston Jr.
It didn't take long for Elston Jr. to decide where he wanted to play his college football, as he announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon, just hours after leaving the 806. It was Elston Jr.'s connection with Joey McGuire and the rest of the staff that helped him make his decision.
"It was great. He (McGuire) cares about his players, not just being on the field and playing but as people. He was really excited for me when I committed. I think he really wants to coach me and I felt like it was family so I made the right decision."
Elston Jr.'s player hosts for the weekend were linebacker Derrick Lewis II and running back Tahj Brooks and he enjoyed spending time with them.
"My host was Derrick Lewis, they call him D-Lew. He plays linebacker. He was a great host. Also the running back, Tahj Brooks.
On the visit we did a lot of everything. The facilities were top-notch, probably some of the best facilities in college. We also talked about the future plans and how they're gonna knock down the south end zone. My favorite part of the visit was really the photoshoot."
The Early Signing Period, which begins on December 15th, is coming up quickly and Elston Jr. plans to sign with Tech at that time.
"Yessir, we're doing a signing ceremony at my school on the 15th."
Committed and done with the process, Elston Jr. had the following message for Tech fans...
"Buckle up and enjoy the show!"
Elston Jr. became the 15th commitment for Texas Tech in the 2022 class, and he is joined at linebacker by Ben Roberts and Ty Kana.
Texas Tech's 15 man class currently sits at No. 44 in the country per Rivals.
Some other prospects the Red Raiders are targeting to close out the class include WR Sidney Mbanasor, OL Cade McConnell, OL Seth Martin, ATH Xavion Brice, OL Quinton Harris, DE Isaiah Smith, DE/LB Kyler Jordan and TE Jason Llewellyn among others.