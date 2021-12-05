LB Tavares Elston Jr. talks Texas Tech commitment

Texas Tech hosted several highly-rated prospects over the weekend, including Gulf Shoes (AL) three-star linebacker Tavares Elston Jr.

It didn't take long for Elston Jr. to decide where he wanted to play his college football, as he announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon, just hours after leaving the 806. It was Elston Jr.'s connection with Joey McGuire and the rest of the staff that helped him make his decision.

"It was great. He (McGuire) cares about his players, not just being on the field and playing but as people. He was really excited for me when I committed. I think he really wants to coach me and I felt like it was family so I made the right decision."

Elston Jr.'s player hosts for the weekend were linebacker Derrick Lewis II and running back Tahj Brooks and he enjoyed spending time with them.

"My host was Derrick Lewis, they call him D-Lew. He plays linebacker. He was a great host. Also the running back, Tahj Brooks.

On the visit we did a lot of everything. The facilities were top-notch, probably some of the best facilities in college. We also talked about the future plans and how they're gonna knock down the south end zone. My favorite part of the visit was really the photoshoot."