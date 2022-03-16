Texas Tech already has a couple linebacker commits in the 2023 class in Lubbock products John Curry and Marcus Ramon-Edwards, but Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders coaching staff are looking to bolster the numbers at the position and have continued recruiting new targets.

One such prospect who sits high on Texas Tech's board is Cypress Woods linebacker Dylan Rogers.

Rogers was invited to the recent Under Armour Next All-America Camp in Dallas where RedRaiderSports was able to catch up with the 6-foot-4, 230 pounder.

What you need to know...

... Rogers announced his offer from Tech back on January 20th

... In total Rogers holds eight offers, including Houston, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and others

... Per his MaxPreps page, Rogers put up 58 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and four interceptions as a junior

... Rogers was named District 16-6A First Team All-District linebacker for his efforts

Thoughts on the camp: "I thought it was good competition. I learned a lot today with my man coverage and seeing where I'm at right now with the man coverage. I feel like I did pretty good today and coach taught me a lot of stuff with coverage. Like an easier way of covering running backs is staying inside and being patient and just put your hands on the running back."

Fit at the next level: "I can play both inside and outside. Kansas State wants me to play like a defensive end/outside linebacker but most of the other schools want me to play inside linebacker."