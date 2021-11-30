Latest carousel spins are more verification that Tech got it right

The key thing about a carousel that isn’t slowing down any time soon is knowing when the best time is to jump off.

Consider Texas Tech’s search committee for a new football coach a trendsetter in that department in this latest merry-go-round of movement in the coaching ranks.

(By the way, kudos to a few off-the-radar schools for knowing the right time to jump on when things seem to be slowing down and reportedly getting their man just like the Red Raiders did.)

Sometime soon, the national networks/web sites will start churning out their analyses of who “won” the recent coaching carousel – always thought that was a silly exercise, because this time of year is sort of like recruiting because every program considers its coaching search as successful. Is anybody ever going to come out and seem tepidly lukewarm about the man they just tabbed to take over their program?

Anyway, there will be plenty of “Team X hit a home run,” or “Team Y really beat the pack,” etc. May take a while because arguably the two biggest fish in this current pond are still on the hunt, although I wouldn’t suspect either job stays vacant long. (The Sooners may already have their man in the guy who led them to glory for 17 years). There isn’t a lot of bluer blood in college football than Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

What is likely to happen with Texas Tech’s hiring of Joey McGuire is that it won’t move the needle much with national folks because, fairly or not, the Red Raiders aren’t the sexy name for those national cats. McGuire and the Red Raiders will be an afterthought because 1) They will be too busy gushing about Lincoln Riley to USC, Brian Kelly to LSU, Billy Napier to Florida and fill-in-the-blanks to Notre Dame and OU; and 2) There aren’t a lot of places where it makes perfect sense to hire a man whose most extensive experience is at the high school level.

You know what, though? That may be exactly what McGuire and Texas Tech could use right now as the new coach and his staff work behind the scenes to build a head of steam at the same time they re-establish the attitude the best Red Raiders teams have been known for. Pump-jack mentality, anyone?