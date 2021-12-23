Lamar Washington breaks down Texas Tech commitment

One of Texas Tech's top prospects in the 2022 class is officially a Red Raider.

On Thursday afternoon Compass Prep (AZ) by way of Jefferson (OR) combo guard Lamar Washington announced his commitment to Texas Tech. Washington is actually signed too, as he put pen to paper with the Red Raiders during the basketball early signing period in November.

Washington says his decision to choose Texas Tech came down to his relationships with the coaching staff, led by assistant Barret Peery who has known Washington for a few years now dating back to his time as head coach at Portland State.

"Me and coach Peery, we've been really close. He was at Portland State when I was a freshman in high school. That's how I got in touch with him, he came and recruited me at Portland State a little bit and gave me an offer. When he went to Texas Tech he continued recruiting me. They were one of the first major schools to really give me an offer.

Me and him, our relationship is tight. He's always keeping it real with me on and off the court about my game and stuff. He's a really good guy, for real. That's my guy.

Coach Adams, he's got a great spirit, great heart. I love him, he seems like he has a winning spirit. At Texas Tech, I love the defense. They know what they're doing over there, they know how to coach. They got defense.

The whole other staff, they've been great to me. Everybody was good, coach Darby (Rich), all of them."

Peery has gone to Arizona to see Washington play multiple times, gone to his practices and completed in-home visits. That extra effort did not go unnoticed by Washington.

"Most definitely. He came to one of our 6 AM practices, home visits. No other schools really came to our 6 AM practice. That right there showed he's willing to go the extra mile for sure."