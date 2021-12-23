Lamar Washington breaks down Texas Tech commitment
One of Texas Tech's top prospects in the 2022 class is officially a Red Raider.
On Thursday afternoon Compass Prep (AZ) by way of Jefferson (OR) combo guard Lamar Washington announced his commitment to Texas Tech. Washington is actually signed too, as he put pen to paper with the Red Raiders during the basketball early signing period in November.
Washington says his decision to choose Texas Tech came down to his relationships with the coaching staff, led by assistant Barret Peery who has known Washington for a few years now dating back to his time as head coach at Portland State.
"Me and coach Peery, we've been really close. He was at Portland State when I was a freshman in high school. That's how I got in touch with him, he came and recruited me at Portland State a little bit and gave me an offer. When he went to Texas Tech he continued recruiting me. They were one of the first major schools to really give me an offer.
Me and him, our relationship is tight. He's always keeping it real with me on and off the court about my game and stuff. He's a really good guy, for real. That's my guy.
Coach Adams, he's got a great spirit, great heart. I love him, he seems like he has a winning spirit. At Texas Tech, I love the defense. They know what they're doing over there, they know how to coach. They got defense.
The whole other staff, they've been great to me. Everybody was good, coach Darby (Rich), all of them."
Peery has gone to Arizona to see Washington play multiple times, gone to his practices and completed in-home visits. That extra effort did not go unnoticed by Washington.
"Most definitely. He came to one of our 6 AM practices, home visits. No other schools really came to our 6 AM practice. That right there showed he's willing to go the extra mile for sure."
Washington previously put out a top five which consisted of Auburn, Texas, Texas Tech, Oregon State and Washington State.
"I mean, I love Tech. Just the relationship I have with coach Peery and everyone around me, it's hard to say no to coach. They know how to push their guys, great defense, great coaching staff, great fans. It felt like home there. What else could you ask for?"
Washington has gotten to watch a couple of Texas Tech's games this year, and has come away impressed.
"Yeah, I watched a couple games this year. The favorite game I watched this year was actually the Tennessee game. That was amazing."
Washington joins point guard Pop Isaacs and forward Robert Jennings as Texas Tech signees in the 2022 class. In addition he's working on his AAU teammate, 5-star forward Yohan Traore, trying to convince him to join them in Lubbock.
"Yeah, most definitely I have talked to those guys. Me and Pop talked yesterday. We all talked actually.
Me and Yohan (Traore), our relationship is really good. I'm pushing him, I'm pushing him every day. Me and him are like brothers. We really grew together on and off the court during AAU season so I'm trying to get him too."
Compass Prep is 15-1 this season, and Washington says they still have several goals ahead of them.
"Our season is going good, it's going really good. Our goals are to go undefeated the rest of the year, win GEICO (Nationals) and just stay together as a team. Not fall apart, don't start getting selfish, keep playing for the person next to you and not playing for yourself. That's how we win a championship."
Washington says Tech fans should expect someone who can do it all on both ends of the floor.
"They should expect someone who can do it all on both sides of the ball. Someone who plays hard defense, can rebound, take it to the cup, shoot threes, be a leader, be a great person on and off the court to everybody and my fans. Also a great smile (laughs)."
As a junior Washington won the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year while averaging 31.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for Jefferson (OR) high school.