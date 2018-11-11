The Texas Tech coaches have landed their third commitment of the weekend, as Austin Bowie defensive tackle Cooper Laake announced his commitment to the Red Raiders earlier this morning.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound tackle earned an offer from Texas Tech this past May and built a solid relationship with the coaching staff.

"The coaches from Texas Tech have been very transparent and very nice," Laake said. "Since my injury, they have been very active in trying to make sure that I"m doing okay, more so than other schools. It just feels like a home to me. Not only will the people there love you for being a part of the football program, but the entire school loves the football program.

"My relationship with Coach (Terrance) Jamison and the Texas Tech coaching staff cemented my decision to commit to Texas Tech."

Laake held a handful of other offers, but recently decided that Texas Tech was the place he wanted to be.

"I have been wanting to commit for a few weeks now," Laake said. "I just wanted to take my visit and make sure, but the time was right and it feels good to be committed. Tech is close to home, not too far away, they have a great football program and Lubbock is a pretty cool city.



"Plus, their business program at Tech is really good and I can get a top tier education."

