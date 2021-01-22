RedRaiderSports - Kyler Jordan wins second consecutive Defensive Player Of the Year

One of the best-kept secrets in the 2022 class is Lubbock Cooper defensive end Kyler Jordan.

All Jordan does is make big plays, win awards, and help his team win ballgames. Yet you look at his offer list, and so far the 6-foot-2, 240 pound prospect only has two offers - from Illinois State and Nevada. And while Jordan is certainly thankful for those offers, he wants to keep working and earn himself some more opportunities in the future.

Meanwhile, Jordan's Cooper Pirates went 11-2 this year, which is a tremendous achievement as the team battled through the pandemic and faced some tough competition all year.

"As everybody knows this season was one that will never be forgotten. It made practices and stuff hard, our whole football team got quarantined for two weeks in the middle of district. It was weird with the crowds too. It's just weird having your parents stress about tickets and stuff you never really had to worry about before.

As a team I think we handled it pretty well, honestly. We all kept our masks on as much as possible. We had to trust each other that we were wearing our masks outside of football too, which can be hard sometimes. I think we handled it pretty well.

We had a good season, we competed, we had to play against a good Wichita Falls Rider team in the playoffs and they honestly straight up beat us. They played good enough to win. Jacob Rodriguez is a phenomenal athlete, as we all knew.

I feel like we had a pretty good football team. We could have been a little more productive on offense but as the year went I think we had a pretty good football team. Our defense was pretty solid in all 13 games."

Jordan for his part was productive as always, finishing with 41 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. For his efforts he won the District 3-5A Defensive Player of the Year award - for the second straight season.

"It means a lot, just that other people are recognizing how much work I've put in and how hard I play. I mean, just look at the other guys in our district. You've got Kobie McKinzie, Jacob Rodriguez, Jed Castles, Dooda Banks, there are some really, really solid football players in our district.

I'm not the biggest kid, I'm not the fastest kid, but it feels good for somebody else to recognize that measurables aren't everything. It feels good to be in the mix of everything two years in a row. Hopefully it helps me out in recruiting a little bit."