Kurt Wilson, A Career in Review: Presented by Energy Renovation Center

After sticking around for five seasons in Lubbock, Kurt Wilson’s memorable college career has come to an end. Wilson wrapped up his senior season, where he served as the full-time shortstop, with a .313 batting average and .981 OPS along with 14 home runs, all best single-season marks of his career. The most memorable of those home runs came against the Longhorns on the afternoon of March 26 with a walk-off grand slam in the tenth inning, his second walk-off in as many days against Texas.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LVVJUIFdJTFNPTiBQTEFZUyBIRVJPIEFHQUlOISEhISE8YnI+PGJy PkdSQU5EIFNMQU0gV0FMSy1PRkYgVE8gQkVBVCBURVhBUywgMTYtMTIhISEh ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va2U0RnNCUVRueiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2tlNEZzQlFUbno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBC YXNlYmFsbCAoQFRUVV9CYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UVFVfQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDc4NjU1MzM5NDkwMzg1 OTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

His other walk-off that weekend was when he stole home off Longhorn left-hander Aaron Nixon, prefacing Jace Jung carrying the pile in front of the Texas dugout.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TVEVBTCBIT01FIFdBTEsgT0ZGIDxicj48YnI+IzE2IFRleGFzIFRl Y2ggYmVhdHMgIzIgVGV4YXMgYWZ0ZXIgS3VydCBXaWxzb24gc3RlYWxzIGhv bWUg8J+krzxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90YlVXZmUz aDVoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGJVV2ZlM2g1aDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBGYXJtIFRvIEZhbWUgKEBGYXJtVG9GYW1lXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GYXJtVG9GYW1lXy9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNzU1NDM5NDQy MTgwMDk2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

However, none of those moments live up to his signature moment as a Red Raider which came in the 8th inning of game three of the 2019 Lubbock Super-Regional when he hit a go-ahead three-run home run against Oklahoma State which sent the Red Raiders to Omaha.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGRpbmdlciB0aGF04oCZbGwgbGl2ZSBmb3JldmVyLjxicj48YnI+ 8J+UtDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy84MDZU b09tYWhhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jODA2 VG9PbWFoYTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+4pqr77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83 TEZHMTlyWFQ1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN0xGRzE5clhUNTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVFRVX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVV9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTEzNzkyMjMwMDc4NTkzODQzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDEwLCAyMDE5PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Wilson provided versatility and memorable moments throughout his time in Lubbock, playing every position except catcher while serving as a two-way player pitching 38.2 innings over 37 appearances in his career. After breaking out in his senior season, Wilson will likely be in search of an opportunity in professional baseball and looks ahead to the MLB Draft in mid-July.