Kurt Wilson, A Career in Review: Presented by Energy Renovation Center

Kurt Wilson, A Career in Review
After sticking around for five seasons in Lubbock, Kurt Wilson’s memorable college career has come to an end.
Wilson wrapped up his senior season, where he served as the full-time shortstop, with a .313 batting average and .981 OPS along with 14 home runs, all best single-season marks of his career.
The most memorable of those home runs came against the Longhorns on the afternoon of March 26 with a walk-off grand slam in the tenth inning, his second walk-off in as many days against Texas.
His other walk-off that weekend was when he stole home off Longhorn left-hander Aaron Nixon, prefacing Jace Jung carrying the pile in front of the Texas dugout.
However, none of those moments live up to his signature moment as a Red Raider which came in the 8th inning of game three of the 2019 Lubbock Super-Regional when he hit a go-ahead three-run home run against Oklahoma State which sent the Red Raiders to Omaha.
Wilson provided versatility and memorable moments throughout his time in Lubbock, playing every position except catcher while serving as a two-way player pitching 38.2 innings over 37 appearances in his career.
After breaking out in his senior season, Wilson will likely be in search of an opportunity in professional baseball and looks ahead to the MLB Draft in mid-July.
