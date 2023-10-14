Texas Tech’s lead in the third quarter evaporated quickly and Kansas State used an astute quarterback run game led by Avery Johnson to pound the Red Raiders, 38-21. The loss to the Wildcats marked Tech’s eighth-straight loss in the series, and the third consecutive in Lubbock.

The Red Raider offense laid dormant for much of the first half. A physical defensive approach from the Wildcats withheld the Tech offense from gaining very much ground. Kansas State got on the board first with a field goal, and proceeded to extend the lead two drives later on a two-yard rush from Avery Johnson.

A “tush push” quarterback sneak play with Behren Morton at the goal line on 4th-and-inches to go put the Red Raiders on the board in the second quarter, 10-7.

Johnson struck once again in the first half, giving the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 1:20 left in the second quarter. The Red Raiders took the opportunity to strike, using a 30-yard shot to Coy Eakin to get into Wildcat territory. Tahj Brooks took a 30-yard scamper of his own to get the Red Raiders inside the five yard line, before finishing the job himself and getting Tech to a 17-14 deficit into the break.

Though Morton got the start Saturday, he sat out through the second half with an undisclosed injury. In his place, true freshman Jake Strong got the first snaps of his collegiate career, and for a drive it looked like the young gunslinger would show some promise. Strong’s second drive of his young career saw him take a run for 54 yards to get inside the Kansas State 10. After a string of incomplete passes, Strong eventually connected with Jerand Bradley to give the Red Raiders their only lead of the game, 21-17.

The Wildcats’ good fortunes on the ground continued, with a lengthy drive capped off by Johnson on a 30-yard touchdown run for his third of the game. The ensuing drive for Tech saw Strong throw an interception, returned to the plus-11 yard line for Kansas State. It took Johnson a single play to score, an 11-yard rush for his fourth of the night to make the lead 31-21.

Strong’s second pick of the night was followed up by a stop from the Red Raider defense, which forced a punt from the Wildcats. Another mistake from Strong saw him throw a pick in the endzone, intercepted by Kobe Savage for his second interception of the freshman.

A 10-play, 80 yard drive from Kansas State sealed the deal for the Wildcats, with Johnson finding the endzone for the fifth time.

Strong finished the game 16-28 on passes. Tahj Brooks' streak of 100-yard rushing games was halted, the senior ran 17 times for 98 yards.

Tech suffered its second loss in Big 12 play, moving its overall record to 3-4 on the season. A trip to Provo is up next on the schedule, the Red Raiders set to take on BYU Oct. 21. Kick off in the mountains is set for 6:00 p.m. local time, with television coverage provided by FS1.



