Krista Gerlich Adds New Associate Head Coach From ACC Contender

(Photo by University of North Carolina Athletics)

Texas Tech women's basketball announced the hire of Adrian Walters who will serve as the Lady Raider's Associate Head Coach. Walters has been an assistant with the North Carolina Tarheels the past five seasons, helping them to the NCAA Tournament each of those years. "We are thrilled to welcome Adrian Walters as our new associate head coach at Texas Tech. His coaching experience is exceptional, and he's been instrumental in helping his teams advance deep in the NCAA tourney," Gerlich said. "His dedication to recruiting and player development will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence. Adrian's passion for the game and commitment to our athletes will undoubtedly elevate our program to new heights."

During his time in Chapel Hill, N.C., Walters' helped coach two WBCA All-American Honorable Mentions in Janelle Bailey (2021) and Deja Kelly (2022), one WNBA top-10 draft pick in Stephanie Watts, seven All-ACC selections and 13 Academic All-ACC members. He was also named to the Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS) Women's Basketball Assistant Coaches Watchlist in March, which recognizes the top Black men and women head and assistant coaches from across the country in multiple sports. Those nominated are considered to be this year's most deserving, qualified and prepared Black coaches in college and professional sports.

Prior to his time with North Carolina Walters has worked as an assistant with Alabama, Auburn and Georgetown women's basketball. He was also a three-year captain during his collegiate playing career at Saint Francis University from 1982-1986. A native of Washington, D.C, Walters is married to the former Candace Reese, and leads a blended family of four: Elias, Adriana, James and Eon. Welcome to Lubbock Coach Walters and family! Let's Wreck 'Em!

