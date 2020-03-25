A year after leaving Tech, Hill still wanted to pursue his dreams in playing professional football. In the summer of 2019, a friend told Hill about a league overseas. Hill put a profile together, drew up some film and got noticed from teams all over the world. Finally, a team from Germany contacted Hill and was told it was the most legit football he was going to get in Europe.

Former Texas Tech linebacker Kolin Hill jumped into the real world fresh off a university studies degree in 2018, and he admitted it was tough. Through everything, Hill feels like he can now tackle anything.

Unfortunately, he has not been able to visit Germany due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but Hill said he is not down about it. He said it will probably be anywhere from four to six weeks before he’ll know when he'll board an airplane to Europe, no later than May.

Hill did say he and his family were doing good, though.

“I got my family here and everything,” Hill said. “In my opinion, it’s still a blessing in disguise. So, I’m not down about this at all.”

Fortunately for him, Hill still trains under the same person who has been training him since his junior year of high school, David Ashley - "coach Ash" as he calls him.

“He’s definitely stuck around me this entire time,” Hill said. “He’s never turned his back on me with college ending and everything. Once you get into the real world, a lot of the friendships you had start to fade. True character starts to show and everything; with him, he stood by my side.”

Coach Ash talked about how much Hill means to him, saying he is like a son, not just a trainer. Not only did Ashley want to train Hill, he wanted to teach him about life and preparing for things like the NFL Combine.

“I’ve been training kids and coaching since Charleston, South Carolina, when I was stationed there (in the military),” Ash said. “My relationship with Kolin is this: all we were looking for was to try to go on to the next level, and for Kolin, he had the heart of a lion, and he had the mind of a champion, and he wanted to enhance that. Like I said, it’s not about me: it’s about Kolin Hill.”

Their relationship, Ashley said, is really close. Hill trusts Ash, and vice versa. That trust has led to the unspoken message Ashley wants Hill to know that he will always be by his side.

“This past year, I was really down, and I was really unsure with what I was going to do,” Hill said, “but having (Ashley) there kept me focused, kept me striving to get better.”