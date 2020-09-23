Know the Opponent: Talking Texas with Jason Suchomel
With Texas Tech set to kickoff conference play versus Texas this weekend, we caught up with Jason Suchomel, senior writer/editor for Orangebloods.com, who breaks down the Longhorns, gives standout players to watch on each side of the ball and predicts how the game will go.
Offensively, Texas had a ton of success against UTEP in the opener with over 600 yards and nearly 60 points. What changes has new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich brought to this offense? What’s their identity on offense?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news