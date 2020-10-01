Know the Opponent: Talking Kansas State with Derek Young
With Texas Tech set to go on the road to Manhattan, Kansas this weekend, we caught up with Derek Young, senior recruiting analyst and football insider for K-Stateonline.com, who breaks down the Wildcats, gives standout players to watch on each side of the ball and predicts how the game will go.
Offensively, K-State struggled out of the gate in Norman before turning it on in the second half and completely dominating the 4th quarter. What changed for the Wildcats? Did they do anything different schematically or was it all execution?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news