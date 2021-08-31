Know the Opponent: Talking Houston with GoCoogs.com

With Texas Tech set to kickoff their season versus Houston this weekend, we caught up with Ryan Monceaux, publisher of GoCoogs.com, who breaks down the Cougars, gives standout players to watch on each side of the ball and predicts how the game will go.

What has Dana Holgorsen shown through two seasons as head coach so far and what's the feel among Houston fans about the job he's done?

"When Dana (Holgorsen) left Texas Tech in 2009 to come to UH in order to call plays, he immediately showed himself to be an elite play-caller and QB coach. When he came back in 2019, everyone expected they were getting the same Dana as a decade before. But it hasn't happened. Instead, it's been a total slog offensively. He inherited D'Eriq King and quickly tried to turn a playmaker into a pocket passer. The results weren't there, King was upset with the offense, and he quit (and later transferred). Nothing has gone right on that side of the ball since."

Houston has several former Red Raiders on the roster in WR KeSean Carter, DB Alex Hogan and RB Ta'Zhawn Henry. What role are those guys expected to play this season?

"I think you'll see some of Henry on Saturday especially in short yardage situations. Carter should see a lot of snaps in a receiving corps that has more questions than answers. And Hogan will contribute but is behind two pretty good starting corners."

What’s Houston's identity on offense? What are the things Clayton Tune does well and what are the things he could improve on? Who are the other players on offense that the Texas Tech defense needs to be aware of?

"Here's the reason UH is 7-13 under Dana: there's no real answer to the identity question. Perhaps we'll start to see an identity emerge in 2021 but to this point it's been the ‘throw it against the wall and see what sticks’ offense. Clayton Tune lacks consistency. He doesn't feel the pressure at times and takes too many sacks. He also hasn't been especially careful with the football. As far as what he does well, I think he throws on the run well and has a big arm. If he can get outside the pocket, he can run it, too. Receiver Tank Dell (switched to #1 this offseason) is a fun guy to watch and will be Tune's go-to at least early on. He finds ways to get behind the defense and can fly to the house."

What's Houston's identity on defense? Who are the standout players on defense to keep an eye on?

"This year's defense will have the roster to be able to attack. I think Derek Parish on the edge (playing bandit) is the player to watch but here's a wildcard: the linebackers Donavan Mutin and Deontay Anderson."

How is recruiting going for Houston in the 2022 class? Who are the top targets remaining on the board?

"Recruiting is up in the air right now. UH is depending on the transfer portal a bit more than some other schools."

Injury wise, what’s Houston looking like coming into week 1?

"As far as we've been told, there have not been any significant injuries in preseason camp. Holgorsen's policy is to only comment on season-ending injuries."

With realignment the big story these days, just how big is this game for the Cougars to show that they belong in a Power 5 conference?

"It's not. Either you belong or you don't and one game does not change that. UH is in a major market and has made significant investments in football, basketball, and in graduating players. UH could win by 40 or lose by 40 and it doesn’t change a thing in realignment."

Final score prediction and how do you see this game playing out?