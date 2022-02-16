KJ Lewis recaps his official visit to Texas Tech and upcoming decision

There's certainly no recruitment hotter in Texas than El Paso, Texas 2023 shooting guard KJ Lewis . The coveted Top-25 overall prospect and four-star recruit isn’t wasting any time exploring some of the programs that have been heavily pursuing him for several months now. Lewis spent a couple of days on Texas Tech’s campus last week and shared with us his recap of that trip and his most recent official visit.

"My visit to Lubbock was really good. The coaches, the fans, and the culture is what really stood out to me. The coach's hospitality towards me and my mom was very impressive. I believe all of those guys want what is best regardless of my decision.

My overall opinion on the program is that they played very motivated and want to prove they’re one of the best teams in the country, which they are. I enjoyed their style of play and feel like I could thrive in the defense."

Lewis has been being recruited by coaches Corey Williams and head-coach Mark Adams for a long time now. The relationship is beginning to shape out really well, Lewis said.

"My relationship with the coaching staff is getting good. We talk quite often and they have come to see me play and watch me practice but the visit definitely made me feel like they really want me there."

After officially visiting, Memphis, Arizona, and most recently Texas Tech, Lewis doesn't plan on visiting any more schools, for now, he tells RedRaiderSports.com. He has also unofficially visited Texas, Baylor, SMU, and Houston.

Being ranked as high as he is, Lewis has had numerous schools calling his phone for years. Now that he is getting closer to a decision, Lewis says Arizona, Texas Tech, Arkansas, and Alabama are standing out the most.

"Those are the schools standing out the most, to name a few."

"On my visit to Lubbock, The coaches just talked to me about life in general. Everything felt real like they weren't trying to pretend or anything like that. Those are great people."

Lewis says his decision will come down to his family and the coach that is being truthful and telling me how it really is.

"Mainly just the relationship I build with the coaching staff. A coaching staff that will be completely honest with me once it comes down to everything. Also, just a program that I know will help my development. A place where everyone around the basketball program is overall good people that will make me feel like I am at home. I just want everything to feel true and family-oriented because I come from a very good family."

KJ Lewis plans to make that decision during the early signing period. (NLI early signing period official date has yet to come out for 2023 prospects)

“I don’t have an exact date right now but I definitely want to sign during the early signing period, so sometime towards the end of the year or even sometime this summer.”

Texas Tech commit Drew Steffe and Lewis have a great relationship and have had talks of teaming up in Lubbock.

"Drew and I have been playing against each other since 7th grade and we're like brothers. I talk with his Dad a lot about life and basketball. We talk about if I come we could possibly become the best backcourt in the nation."

He says the best part of his game is his defense and being an overall versatile player.

“I think just me being a defensive-minded player and turning the defense into offense and leading it to buckets. I feel like I am very versatile and those are probably the best two parts of my game."

This season as a junior, Lewis is averaging 19.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 steals a game at Chapin High School, according to MaxPreps.com.