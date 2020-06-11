KJ Cloyd talks picking up first Big 12 offer from Texas Tech
Thursday was a multiple offer night for the Red Raiders, and one of the recruits to pick one up from the staff was Jones College linebacker/safety KJ Cloyd. The class of 2021 prospect has been in contact with defensive backs assistant coach Julian Wilson.
What you need to know...
... Tech became offer No. 12 for the sophomore
... Cloyd also holds Power Five offers from Arizona, Arkansas, and Ole Miss
... As a freshman, Cloyd racked up 46 tackles, three-and-a-half tackles for loss, and two sacks.
