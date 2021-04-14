RedRaiderSports - KJ Allen commit just the start for Mark Adams and Co.

Texas Tech basketball fans were getting antsy after several days of no apparent good news.

That all ended on Tuesday night with the surprise flip of East Los Angeles College (ELAC) forward and now-former USC commit KJ Allen.

Allen, one of the stars of Last Chance U: Basketball, comes to Texas Tech after averaging 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a freshman.

Known for his tremendous dunking ability, Allen shot a scorching 67.4% from the field. He gives Texas Tech an above-the-rim player on both ends, and can play anywhere from the small forward to the center position. His most often used comparison in recruiting circles is Baylor's Mark Vital. Allen arrives in Lubbock with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Head coach Mark Adams and associate head coach Barret Peery were key in this recruitment, using their junior college connections to flip the 3-star Californian.

To flip a player of Allen's stature for their first commitment shows Red Raider Nation that Texas Tech basketball doesn't plan on going away anytime soon. There are several other big names that Texas Tech is still linked to including Parker Fox and Chandler Jacobs, and don't be surprised if the coaches go on a bit of a run here.

Texas Tech is still a premier basketball destination for recruits, the Womble and the fan support will make sure that remains the case.

Back in November, Allen did this interview with our USC affiliate TrojanSports, where he broke down his game...

"I believe I can bring lots of energy on defense and offense, overall be an impactful player," he said. "I feel in today’s game there really isn’t positions anymore, but if I was to pick I would say [I fit at the] 3 or 4.

Out of high school I didn’t have many options and I felt ELAC was my best opportunity to get to the next level. I felt like people had there doubts before ELAC, but after the season proved I was capable of playing at the next level."