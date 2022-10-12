Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon. The Red Raider offense is now on it's third different QB of the season after QB Behren Morton made his starting debut against Oklahoma State.

Here's what Kittley had to say following practice on Tuesday.

- Kittley said he's looking forward to really getting everyone back healthy including his quarterbacks.

- Morton's arm strength flashed on Saturday. Kittley said a lot of folks saw that during his high school days that led him to a bunch of offers. That's the area he compares the redshift freshman to Patrick Mahomes II. He can launch the ball at different angles and make plays. He continues to get better every day as well. Morton is not 100% but he's looking good. Kittley said no one really is ever 100% midway but there's no reason right now for him not to play. When it comes to the playbook it didn't shrink at all with him at QB.

- The Red Raiders are still interested in running a three-QB package. Tyler Shough will be crucial in running that package. He said they'll attack each defense as they come and if that means running that special package then they'll run it. They'll take it week-by-week. They worked on it for Murray State but then had to move away from it. Kittley said the amount of plays could be endless in that package. They're all aware of how to run the offense. Into game one they went into it with five plays. In this package, Kittley said they all three have different roles. It's been about six weeks since they repped those.

- Kittley said West Virginia uses some exotic coverages on the back end. They'll approach the game with a base gameplan and expand from there.

- Kittley said early on they had issues at certain areas on the offensive line. He and a GA assistant went back and watched every sack. He said four or five of the allowed sacks were on the QB himself, one was on a missed block by a tight end, etc. He said sometimes it looks worse upfront than it really is. They really only gave up two sacks against the Cowboys. This week will be huge for the offense line with getting rest on their bodies.

- Kittley spoke briefly on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe. He was a zero-star, one offer out of high school. Zappe went to Houston Christian then to Western Kentucky to a fourth-round pick and the first rookie starting QB to get a win and to start. They spoke immediately following the game.

- Coy Eakin and Cam'Ron Valdez will make their return to the field next week. Eakin is out there making plays and they'll evaluate the rotation. Myles Price and JJ Sparkman could make their return as well so they'll try to put the best out there. Valdez is on a pitch-count in practice. They'll work him into the rotation behind Tahj Brooks and SaRodorick Thompson. The Red Raiders will have the next four-five days off, according to Kittley.

- Kittley said during his self-scout time that he obviously noticed whenever they play with tempo they've had more success. He said certain playcalls they haven't been so good in and certain run calls haven't worked for them. Another crucial point is protecting the football. They have to get the turnover margin back to zero and better than minus-seven.