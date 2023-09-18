Head coach Joey McGuire echoed postgame on Saturday that the plan was to play both Texas Tech quarterbacks in the eventual 41-3 win over Tarleton State, which they did, but questions were immediately asked about Tyler Shough and Behren Morton.

Morton, who came into the game on the second Tech drive of the second half, was 8 of 13 for 72 yards and two touchdowns in the matchup with Shough going 10/20 for 123 yards and a touchdown.

When asked about the situation, McGuire reiterated that he wanted his quarterbacks to win and put his team in the right position on Saturday against West Virginia.

“I want to see a win. We saw what it looked like to win a game. We took care of the football and we’ve got to do the same thing and continue to get better,” McGuire said. “I’m really putting the pressure on us as a whole, really challenging the offense this week and offensive staff to be better than second quarter.”

Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley was clearer with his message on the quarterback play against Tarleton State, echoing his confidence in both quarterbacks and seeming proud of Behren for what he did on Saturday.

“After grading the film, both graded pretty highly,” Kittley said. “Again, I think kind of looking at it. They kind of have different styles about a little bit. I’m proud of both of those guys, I thought they played well. Statistically, the stats don’t tell the whole story, we had a couple of big drops early that we want to have back. Both guys did a good job operating the offense, which is what we’re looking for.”

Kittley seems to believe Morton has some growth needed to be able to check into the right looks to put the Red Raiders into the best position possible.

“With Behren, it’s funny with him. Telling him on the sideline that we need to get into this run for this look btu when he gets out there, he checks into a pass,” Kittley said. “He’s going to give you that gunslinger type deal, but I’m still trying to grow him in the nature of the offense.”

It seems that the biggest difference in the quarterbacks is the experience of Tyler Shough, who is in his sixth season of college football. Kittley and McGuire seem to trust him more to put the ball in the correct place.

“They were a heavy one-high man coverage team and early on they played a lot of two-high,” Kittley said. “He noticed, the nice runs that we had, he got us into some really good runs. And I thought he just did a really good job of operating offense. We had some pass plays called and they come out with a four-one box, and he gets Tahj the ball.”

Kittley said that he believes Shough’s struggles might come when he is trying to be too perfect with the football, saying his 90-percent is better than most 100-percents.

“I've had that conversation. You know, I talked to him about doing the 90-perecnt, that's kind of my deal with him,” Kittley said. “Sometimes he does want to be perfect because he's the ultra-competitor. At times, you know, sometimes he may overthink things and we've had that conversation.”

Shough is expected to start for Texas Tech in their road matchup against West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown.