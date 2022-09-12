Kittley, DeRuyter reminisce the weekend & break down #16 NC State
On Monday, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter spoke to the media about Saturday’s win over Houston and previewed #16 NC State ahead of the big test in Raleigh.
Zach Kittley:
Kittley spoke about the game winning touchdown from Donovan Smith against Houston.
“He ran it, walked into the endzone,” Kittley said. “Then I ran around for about five minutes, it seemed like, just running up and down, screaming, it was fun.”
There were multiple times where Smith checked into a designed QB run, Kittley gave some insight into the decision and reiterated that he trusts the quarterback to make that decision.
“That was a part of the game plan, they’re a heavy wide-rush team,” Kittley said. “I think it came up big for us, I know looking back at it, at least one time we rushed one for a first down and kept the drive alive.”
Kittley spoke about the Wolfpack and what he expects from their defense while recognizing that there’s work to be done.
“You know, schematically this week is going to be a lot different than what we faced this last week,” Kittley said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in pass protection and that starts with me, myself and coach Hamby getting that coached up.”
Kittley continued on the experienced NC State defense and his worries for the weekend.
“A veteran defense, a lot of chemistry there,” Kittley said. “Top 25 defense in total defesnse and scoring defense. They’re not putting a ton of freshman out there, a lot of 21-plus year-olds on that defense. They’ve seen a lot of stuff.”
Kittley spoke about the NC State coaching structure and how he believes he will be challenged this weekend.
“Coach Gibson does a great job, his structure is to beat the ‘air-raid’ teams, they’re going to take away zone runs and they’re going to force you to run sideways,” Kittley said. “Their number one goal is to confuse the quarterback.”
Tim DeRuyter:
DeRuyter spoke about how he is game planning for NC State quarterback Devin Leary.
“He’s really difficult, athletic quarterback, a live arm,” DeRuyter said. “He’s a guy that extends the play, just like what we just saw. He’s athletic and can run. You’ve got to have plans for all of those things. I think veteran quarterback’s that are talented like he is, are the most difficult tasks for defensive staffs to play against.”
DeRuyter spoke about the Wolfpack’s leading receiver in Thayer Thomas and the rest of the offense.
“He’s their leading receiver from a year ago and picked up where he left off last year,” DeRuyter said. “Good route runner, not a huge guy but he can run the ball after the catch. They’re unique as he’s their number one receiver and the tailback number 3 (Jordan Houston) is their second leading receiver. We’ve got to be able to account for not just receivers but backs out of the backfield.”
DeRuyter continued on the Wolfpack backfield and how he expects to stop them.
“They’re a very balanced attack, if you don’t stop the run, they’re just going to blow your nose off all day long,” DeRuyter said. “They’re going to run the inside zone, but they’ve majored in the outside zone and counter so far. We’ve just got to do a good job playing fundamental football.”
