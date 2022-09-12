On Monday, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter spoke to the media about Saturday’s win over Houston and previewed #16 NC State ahead of the big test in Raleigh.

Kittley spoke about the game winning touchdown from Donovan Smith against Houston.

“He ran it, walked into the endzone,” Kittley said. “Then I ran around for about five minutes, it seemed like, just running up and down, screaming, it was fun.”

There were multiple times where Smith checked into a designed QB run, Kittley gave some insight into the decision and reiterated that he trusts the quarterback to make that decision.

“That was a part of the game plan, they’re a heavy wide-rush team,” Kittley said. “I think it came up big for us, I know looking back at it, at least one time we rushed one for a first down and kept the drive alive.”

Kittley spoke about the Wolfpack and what he expects from their defense while recognizing that there’s work to be done.

“You know, schematically this week is going to be a lot different than what we faced this last week,” Kittley said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in pass protection and that starts with me, myself and coach Hamby getting that coached up.”

Kittley continued on the experienced NC State defense and his worries for the weekend.

“A veteran defense, a lot of chemistry there,” Kittley said. “Top 25 defense in total defesnse and scoring defense. They’re not putting a ton of freshman out there, a lot of 21-plus year-olds on that defense. They’ve seen a lot of stuff.”

Kittley spoke about the NC State coaching structure and how he believes he will be challenged this weekend.

“Coach Gibson does a great job, his structure is to beat the ‘air-raid’ teams, they’re going to take away zone runs and they’re going to force you to run sideways,” Kittley said. “Their number one goal is to confuse the quarterback.”