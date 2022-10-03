Offensive and Defensive coordinators Zach Kittley and Tim DeRuyter spoke to the media about the Red Raiders matchup with Oklahoma State in Stillwater this weekend.

DeRuyter spoke about the defenses search of consistency after giving up a few explosive plays while keeping the threats of Deuce Vaughn & Adrian Martinez quiet for most of the game otherwise.

“You can't, you can't just throw those plays out,” DeRuyter said. “But I also think, you know, showing our guys the film, they realized that we did play really, really well at times, we've got to be more consistent, and it just gives you that much more drive to get it fixed this week of practice.”

DeRuyter elaborated on that feeling, saying that they need to continue to show resilience when those momentum swings happen.

“There's going to be momentum shifts during the game and you've got into whether those momentum spikes, like the beginning of last Saturday's game, we weathered it,” DeRuyter said. “So, it shows the resilience of our guys they believe in what we do and that if we're to stay in the fight, we just got to find a way to you know, keep making plays.”

Kittley echoed a similar sentiment around his group, especially around starting faster in the first quarter and in early downs.

“We just got to stay ahead of the chains you have to you know we we've stayed at the sticks early on,” Kittley said. “It’s a huge difference for play caller and for the confidence of your guys going in, so we just got to stick to what we're doing and try not to go backwards.”

Kittley spoke about his faith in Donovan Smith and some of what he needs to do to continue to help out his quarterback.

“Just making quicker decisions. Again, that starts with me,” Kittley said. “I gotta try to clear up the picture for him as much as I can. I don't think I did a very good job around last week. You know, we felt like we had a good game plan. If you go back and you look at it, there were some things that I probably could have cleaned up for him.”

Kittley spoke about the Cowboy’s defense and what challenges they will bring to him this weekend.

“Veteran group, all four defensive linemen are all redshirt seniors. So, you're talking 23-year-olds up front. All four of those starters, six, six are seniors five are juniors so that another veteran group has played a lot of football to get a lot of continuity,” Kittley said. “They’re on the same page, coached very well, blue collar kind of guys that can flat out fly around.”

DeRuyter also broke down Oklahoma State a little bit, speaking about the challenges of facing a mobile quarterback that also can throw the ball at an elite level in Spencer Sanders.

“The challenge is going to be similar in that there's a mobile quarterback, but the difference is the type of attack,” DeRuyter said. “They're going to get him a little bit more on the edge with some speed options and read options and loaded option. So, it's different but it's still the same thing. You have to account for the quarterback.”