Texas Tech, who is 0-2 to start the season after losses to Wyoming and Oregon, is hosting the 2-0 Tarleton State Texans on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Red Raiders are the first Division 1 opponent for Tarleton this season, but it is a high-flying offense in the United Athletic Conference that has put up 50-plus points in their first two games of the season.

“After the first two weeks of those tough games for us, you'd like to have a drop off,” defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said. “We’re playing against an offense that is averaging over 500 yards per game, it’s an air raid offense.”

The Texans are led by last week’s UAC Offensive Player of the Week in WR Keylan Johnson who had 219 receiving yards on six catches with four touchdowns, a record-breaking day for the sophomore.

“He’s a really explosive player,” DeRuyter said. “They are committed to run the football and run it for almost 200 yards a game and then they're throwing it for three and a quarter. It puts a lot of stress on your defense. There are teams maybe trying to take away the run and they're throwing it over the top of them. Just about every running play they have on the normal down and distance situations, they tag it with a with an RPO throw so on the outside they had some vertical shots that they get.”

Johnson isn’t the only receiver that can cause issues in DeRuyter’s eyes as 6-foot-6 receiver Jaden Smtih and slot receiver Bejamin Omayebu have got on the coordinator’s radar.

“He's not the only receiver that they've got,” DeRuyter said. “Number 10 does a really good job, in the slot. They've got another guy who's got about six catches was first team all-conference performer last year and they’ve got a six-six receiver that they throw jump balls to.”

On the other side of the football, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley spoke about what the Texans might throw at his unit, the Tech offense.

“They're a really good football team. They’re coached really well, another blue collar-type football team,” Kittley said. “You know, their first few games this year they played a little bit more man coverage and did a really good job getting to the quarterback.”

The Texans have been solid in the secondary this season, only allowing 266 passing yards in the secondary this season while somewhat struggling to contain the run.

“Very multiple fronts, again, a lot of blitzers, a lot of twisters,” Kittley said. “I can refer back to last year a little bit and they played a little bit more zone coverage last season and maybe not as much chaos in the box if you will with the twist and some of the blitz. We’ve got to prepare for a little bit everything and that kind of seems like that's kind of the tale of the tape these last few weeks, we’ve got to be prepared for everything that they're going to give us because, again, they're a good football team.”